Lowcountry coronavirus testing organizers point to pressure on labs for delays in results

Finding the best locations for getting rapid coronavirus test results in the Charleston area has been a gamble, and organizers are looking at backlogged labs as a possible reason.

While more coronavirus testing sites have come online, the wait times for results vary. Some residents have gotten results in less than 24 hours. Others have waited nearly two weeks. Testing organizers and providers point to the increased need and pressure on local labs as reasons for inconsistent wait times.

COVID-19 cases in South Carolina have risen dramatically over the past few weeks with the state health department routinely reporting more than 1,000 cases a day.

Becoming overloaded

Doctors Care has several urgent health facilities scattered throughout South Carolina. They offer antibody testing at all of their locations and five drive-thru and curbside diagnostic testing sites.

"Our organization has been working hard to support statewide efforts since mid-March, and we couldn’t be more proud of our employees," said Jill Armbruster, a spokeswoman for Doctors Care.

If a patient wants to receive testing through the company, they do so by going through an online appointment and scheduling a swab test at one of their coronavirus testing sites. Armbruster said the organization has a rapid testing supply that allows some patients to get their positive or negative results the same day.

But those rapid tests are limited. When they run out, Armbruster said, they reach out to outside labs for processing.

"Due to unprecedented volumes at all labs right now, these results are taking significantly longer to return," she said.

So patients can go from seeing results the same day to waiting more than a week for answers on their status. As testing increases, many labs have started to become overloaded with processing results. This has meant longer wait times for patients.

Not all testing events have had this problem. The city of Hanahan Fire and EMS Department recently organized free drive-thru testing. Some residents have complimented the events for quick results.

Michael Bargeron, assistant chief, said they've been able to get people results in 24 hours in some cases. They decided to start helping with testing after the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reached out to the department about a partnership. They also saw there was an increased need.

In their first event, they were seeing 80 cars an hour. By the second event, there were around 130 an hour. They would tell residents that testing would start at 10 a.m., but by 8 a.m., cars were already lining up at their headquarters.

“We’re public servants and the public had a direct need,” he said. “We just made ourselves useful to help.”

Bargeron said the partnership with DHEC is why they've been able to get some results back to people quickly. The health department provided Bargeron and his colleagues training on how to do testing themselves.

During the free events, the department would turn over the swab samples to DHEC. Bargeron said the agency would then strategically send samples to different labs so that one location didn't get backlogged and cause delays.

He advises other emergency departments in the area to network with DHEC about doing free testing. South Carolina residents can look at DHEC's testing schedule online to find locations. Bargeron and his team are hoping to organize more free drive-thru testing events in August and September. They'll continue to do it as long as the need is still there.

A surprising need

Dr. Reshma Khan, executive director of the Shifa Free Clinic in Mount Pleasant, was skeptical about organizing free COVID-19 testing when a Florida lab reached out to her about a partnership.

"I thought it was so freely available," she said. "I didn't realize there was a big need."

Lab 24 in Florida reached out to her about doing free testing since they it recently acquired federal funding to do so. She agreed to offer a small amount of testing at the Shifa Free Clinic since she didn't think it was popular.

It asked her to do 50 tests. Khan thought 25 would be better. Lab 24 sent her 100 testing kits just in case. The moment she put out advertising about testing, they were booked in two days. They ended up doing 72 tests in their first event.

They offered testing two more times after that with similar results. Lab 24 eventually asked for the clinic's help in organizing a larger event with 1,000 tests where the lab would send workers to the Charleston area. Khan said she agreed.

“I thought it was going to be less of a burden on our local labs as well," she said.

But Lab 24 has become overloaded with testing since it also has organized events in other states. So results have been delayed for a lot of people. Her staff also has to make time to notify people about their results while managing their work at the clinic.

Khan said people have had to wait 10 days to get results in some cases. At that point, getting results are almost pointless, she said. If residents want faster results, then they'll likely have to pay for it.

But Khan said ICNA Relief, the national organization that supports facilities like the Shifa Free Clinic, is looking to use national funds to collaborate with a lab to help with rapid testing. More testing is likely going to be needed with COVID-19 being everywhere, she said.

“It's really hard to run away from it," she said.