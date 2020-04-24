Love in the time of COVID-19: How the pandemic affected Charleston's wedding industry

Their wedding day was far from what they had planned.

There were no bridesmaids, no groomsmen and no catered dinners. The venue, instead of the popular Cooper River Room, was a Mount Pleasant backyard.

A laptop, streaming their ceremony live through Zoom, served as the stand-in for the dozens of family members and friends who had RSVP'd to see Kelly Smith and Michael Bare get married on April 18.

By the time it became clear that the coronavirus had made their original plan impossible, the wedding date was so close that Kelly and Michael decided to get married anyway, through with a drastically downsized guest list: just their parents and Kelly's brother who lives in the Charleston area.

They already had their rings and marriage license. Kelly's parents could host the ceremony in their backyard, which has a view of the water. And, since Michael's father is a recently retired pastor, all the essentials were covered.

Kelly's parents were getting ready to move to Pennsylvania and had already packed up most of their things, so their neighbors helped with the details. One dropped off champagne flutes for a toast, others brought flowers for the ceremony and one gave them dining rooms chairs to set up on the lawn.

They still had a first dance and even a small wedding cake.

"I really only wanted two things for my wedding: I wanted to get married outside and on the water," Kelly said a couple days after the backyard ceremony. "I still got both."

In the post-pandemic world, wedding culture could be different. Guest lists could be shorter. Masks could become acceptable attire. And the intimate, impromptu ceremonies that popped up when gatherings were banned could prompt couples to rethink more extravagant plans.

For a wedding destination as popular as Charleston, those questions will be critical, but, for now, the answers are uncertain.

What is known is that the industry is hurting now, facing months of little to no income during what would typically be the busiest time of the year, all while helping couples navigate the uncertainty of rescheduling an event that often takes a year or more to plan.

The vendors

When the threat of the coronavirus started to accelerate in mid-March, Charleston weddings didn't shut down right away.

Leading up to a March 21 date, one local venue told caterer Karen Moran it was still "full steam ahead" for weddings, despite orders in place that banned gatherings and urged people to stay home.

For Moran, who owns Sweet Lulu’s Bakery, Cocktail Caravan & Pedal Pub, those early days — before the entire industry effectively closed up shop — were challenging, to say the least. She put her foot down about following government orders, drawing some public shaming and threats in the process.

"I wasn't going to jeopardize my staff," Moran said. "Absolutely not."

Since then, things have changed, she said, and almost all of her clients have rescheduled their weddings until the fall or later.

While Moran is relieved that couples are taking the threat of the coronavirus seriously, those postponements have also meant that 90 percent of her business disappeared practically overnight.

So, Moran pivoted. She began focusing on the delivery side of her business. She put together a gift basket that she calls a "Basket of Love." In just the past month, she's made more from delivery sales than she made on deliveries during all of 2019.

"That little basket has kept me afloat," Moran said.

But for others, a temporary pivot isn't really an option.

Local wedding DJ Mike Bills said the last reception he worked was on March 7, but it "feels more like a decade ago." Virtually all of his business comes from weddings, Bills said. Normally, he's booked solid this time of year.

He's had a lot of clients push their dates to the late summer and early fall, but Bills said he's worried large gatherings won't be OK'd by then.

Just this week, State Epidemiologist Linda Bell said that large gatherings should not take place until coronavirus cases show sharp decreases for at least two weeks. South Carolina isn't there yet, and it's not clear when it will be.

"The uncertainty is killing everybody," Bills said. "This whole culture could change for weddings. I've seen wedding planners crying on Instagram. ... We just really don't know. No one has been in this situation before."

The wedding planner

As the co-founder of a wedding-planning business, Meredith Tanton is used to juggling a lot of moving parts, but, for the past month, that task has been taken to a completely different level.

Once it became clear that about a dozen of her clients' weddings had to be postponed, it was a "race to find a new date," she said. She put together spreadsheets for each of the couples with possible dates and a checklist of vendors.

In a market as popular as Charleston, trying to find a new date that was within the next 12 months — a requirement from most venues to not incur additional charges, Tanton noted — that also worked for a couple's chosen photographer, caterer, band and other vendors was no simple task.

Tanton's business, Mount Pleasant-based Sweetgrass Social, is going to face a "huge loss over the next couple of months" because of the postponements, she said. And while all but one couple has rescheduled, those new dates are ones that could have been filled by additional clients.

Tanton has kept paying her employees but stopped taking a paycheck herself. She and a handful of other local wedding planners have been getting on Zoom video calls regularly, trying to talk through all of the changes.

"We all understand this is going to be a shift in the market," Tanton said. "This is clearly not a business-as-usual year."

Something as seemingly simple as contacting a hotel about a block of bookings can take much longer than it typically would, Tanton said. Charleston hotels have had to cut about three-quarters of their staff, on average, meaning Tanton's main point of contact may be out of a job right now, or working reduced hours.

In the wedding business, where clients "want to hear from you yesterday," Tanton said, that's made keeping up with expectations difficult.

The industry

Though Kelly and Michael still got married on their original day, they rescheduled their large wedding at the Cooper River Room for late October with as many of the same vendors as they could get.

Kelly said they're not quite sure what that celebration will look like since they've already said "I do," but she wants their families "to still feel like they're coming to (their) wedding."

Only about 5½ percent of couples who had planned weddings during 2020 have canceled them entirely, according to a recent survey from The Wedding Report.

Shane McMurray, CEO at The Wedding Report, predicts about a 30 percent drop in weddings during 2020, resulting in a $16.3 billion hit to the industry. The uptick in weddings in 2021 brought on by the wave of postponements will offset some of those losses, McMurray predicted, but not enough to erase them.

Factoring in the anticipated spike in nuptials next year, the net loss could be about $3.7 billion, but only if spending on weddings doesn't drop.

"However, I doubt the average spending will stay at current levels, so the net loss will likely be more," McMurray wrote.

If spending does decline, that will buck what's been a consistent trend of rising wedding expenditures in recent years.

Last year, weddings cost an average of $33,900 in the U.S., according to The Knot's 2019 Real Wedding Study, an increase of about 9 percent since 2014.

Tanton said she "wouldn't be surprised" if gathering sizes are restricted post-pandemic. If that does happen, she speculated that an already emerging trend of "micro weddings" may become even more popular.

A micro wedding still falls into the luxury category that Charleston caters to, but at a much smaller scale, Tanton explained. Guest lists are kept below 50, but couples spend more money per person.

Moran of Sweet Lulu's said she hasn't had any clients reduce their planned headcount yet, but she thinks it might become more common to see catering staff wear face masks in addition to gloves.

Her main concern right now, Moran said, is for the small businesses that haven't found a way to pivot while nuptials are still on hold.

Despite the uncertainty, Tanton said she's confident a wedding sector as strong as Charleston's will rebound, even if it looks a little different after COVID-19.

"The one thing we can always count on is that people are still going to be in love," Tanton said. "People are still going to get married. That’s not going to stop."