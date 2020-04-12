Longtime SC lender reboots brand at an inconvenient time

Jason Lee could see the question coming a mile away, like a train off in the distance.

Why would he even attempt to change his company's long-established corporate identity when the world is fixed on a viral pandemic and multi-trillion-dollar economic rescue plans.

The short answer is, he had no other option.

"Clearly launching a rebrand in the middle of COVID-19 seems kind of ludicrous," he allowed last week.

The wrinkle was that the process was too far down the line to stop in its tracks, said Lee, president of REV Federal Credit Union, which until recently had operated under the familiar Heritage Trust banner.

"Unfortunately, once you get the train moving with a rebrand, you've already submitted the legal paperwork to regulators, and the trademark aspects were to the point where you can't really turn around. ... We just had no choice but to rebrand at that moment," he said

The name change was announced publicly March 30, but by then it had been in effect for a couple of weeks.

The switch is part of a strategic plan that Lee, the former chief executive officer of a Memphis credit union, has been working on since joining the former Heritage Trust franchise last summer. The goal is to pivot the 65-year-old nonprofit lender "in a more modern, relevant and progressive direction," he said.

"However, the transformation is much more than just a name change," said Lee, who is expected to become CEO when longtime leader Jim McDaniel retires. "The strategic vision will include marked improvements in member experience, branding and community outreach efforts, and internal efficiencies.”

The rebranding is the third for the 10-branch community financial institution. It opened its doors as Charleston Air Base Federal Credit Union, later shortened to CAB, in 1955 to serve civilians who worked on the installation.

It gradually grew its membership rolls within and beyond the gates off Dorchester Road. It became Heritage Trust on Feb., 1, 1986, a move that reflected an "expanding customer base," according to a news report about the change.

The time had come to make another change in identity late 2019, after the credit union solicited market feedback from its members and other consumers.

"We asked them a series of questions how they interpreted the Heritage Trust name, the brand," Lee said.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The most common term that came to mind was "traditional," he said. A less-flattering response was "dated."

"We didn't want to be relatable to the word 'dated,'" Lee said.

Also, Heritage Trust had become prone to confusion because numerous companies and organizations around the country have adopted similar-sounding names.

The credit union's board agreed that it was time for a reboot. The replacement would have to be short, easy to pronounce and project an energetic, "forward-thinking" image, Lee said.

"It was all game on from there," he said.

In the end, REV was the unanimous choice.

Other changes are in store for the Lowcountry lender, which has $650 million in assets and more than 50,000 members. They include the closings of two aging branches, on Joint Base Charleston and in the Oakbrook area of Summerville, that overlap with newer offices a few miles away.

At the same time, the credit union will be setting up shop on the peninsula for the first time. It'll be opening a retail location at the WestEdge development near the city's medical district by June 30.

"But the bigger strategic plan isn't any different from that of any other financial institution," Lee said. "At the end of day we want to grow assets. Growing assets is surviving and thriving for a financial institution."

The pandemic is making that part of the job a bit trickier. Like most lenders, REV has temporarily shut off public access to its lobbies and is leaning on its drive-thru lanes to most transactions. It also said it's working with members who need help by deferring payments, refinancing loans and waiving fees.

"It's definitely had a major impact, particularly over the last three weeks," Lee said of the coronavirus. "Believe it or not, the first part of March was fairly normal — it seems a long time ago now — because South Carolina wasn't really being affected. Everyone was just watching the news and hearing about it. But when it turned here, it turned quick."

All of the uncertainties that the global crisis has suddenly stirred up, including serious concerns about health, job security and personal finances, is slowly but surely seeping into the industry's bread-and-butter.

"People have slowed down their borrowing habits," Lee said. "The short-term effect ... and the long-term effect, of course, is the loss of interest income that will happen because of the reduction in lending."