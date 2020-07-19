Longtime Charleston area restaurant manager dies at 53 after contracting the coronavirus

Hugh O’Neill, a longtime member of the Charleston area hospitality community, on Sunday morning died after being infected with the coronavirus. He was 53.

O’Neill was serving as general manager of Cantina 76’s Mount Pleasant location when tested positive for COVID-19. He was hospitalized for his symptoms on July 1.

“I know I speak for all of us who knew Hugh, no matter how briefly and no matter in what capacity, that the world has lost good man, a good father, a good husband, a good son (and) a good community member,” A. Thomas Price posted to the online fundraiser he’d launched to help O’Neill, who was married to one of Price’s employees.

Mendi O’Neill met her husband when the two of them applied to work at the Outback Steakhouse in Raleigh, N.C. Hugh O’Neill rose through the company’s management ranks, taking leadership positions at the chain’s restaurants in Wilmington and West Ashley before starting a 10-year tenure as general manager of the Outback Steakhouse in North Charleston.

He also worked at Carolina Ale House before in 2018 joining Cantina 76’s newest location as its opening general manager.

“One of the unfortunate things from a business perspective is Mount Pleasant was getting real traction, and Hugh more than anyone was super excited to continue that momentum,” Rob Ward, co-owner of the Columbia-based chain, said on Friday.

At that point, Mendi O’Neill was still optimistic that her husband would regain his health, if only out of stubbornness, which those who knew him agree was among his most pronounced characteristics. The O’Neill’s daughter also worked at Cantina 76, and O’Neill recalls they sometimes brought their differing opinions home.

“Believe me, I hear it on some nights,” O’Neill said on Friday. “She’s strong willed like him.”

Craig Wyatt, another Cantina 76 owner, said O’Neill never balked at resuming his dining room duties when South Carolina restaurants were given the go-ahead to reopen. “It is interesting, because Hugh is in my age category, but as we left it up to general manager,” Wyatt said. “Hugh more so than any manager, he didn’t want to do anything to slow down the momentum that had been taking place.”

From O’Neill’s perspective, his wife said, it was convenient that the location was already scheduled to close for a deep-cleaning when he was diagnosed with the coronavirus. But as his illness stretched from days at home in bed to weeks in Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital's COVID-19 unit, Wyatt says managers from other locations immediately volunteered to help out at his restaurant.

“There was a lot of support when (they) heard about Hugh,” Wyatt said. “He left a lot of positive impressions.”

The online fundraiser created by Price has raised about 80 percent of its $15,000 goal.