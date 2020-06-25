Local governments consider mask requirements as SC coronavirus infections swell

Local leaders are weighing their options to curb coronavirus spread in their cities as state health officials beg residents statewide to follow social distancing and masking guidelines.
Charleston's city council planned to vote on the issue at an emergency meeting Thursday, potentially following a lead set by Columbia and Greenville. The tri-county area has seen a sustained spike in cases over the past few weeks, with Charleston County leading the state in new positive tests.
The drops in tourism, restaurants and other business and the Lowcountry Food Bank estimates that nearly 174,000 coastal South Carolinians are going hungry, including over 51,500 children. They'll be distributing 1,000 boxes of food at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in North Charleston beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.
Statewide numbers
Number of new cases reported: 1,106
Total number of cases in S.C.: 28,962
Number of new deaths reported: 8, plus two probable deaths
Total number of deaths in S.C.: 691
Number of hospitalized patients: 881
Percent of tests that were positive: 16.9 percent
Total number of tests in S.C.: 370,794
What’s happening in the tri-county region?
The tri-county region continued to see high coronavirus case numbers on Thursday. Charleston County logged a record-breaking 208 cases, while Berkeley recorded 58 and Dorchester counted 33.
Where are the state's hot spots?
Charleston County led the state in new cases Thursday, and was the only county to record over 200 cases.
On average, Charleston County saw the highest number of new cases over the past seven days, followed by Horry and Greenville counties.
South Carolina recently passed Florida in the percent of residents who've had confirmed infections, and rose above North Carolina's rate on Wednesday.
Deaths
Of the eight victims who had confirmed cases of coronavirus Thursday, four were elderly and four were middle-aged. They came from Berkeley, Charleston, Chesterfield, Colleton, Dillon, Lee, Lexington and York counties.
What experts say
Officials with DHEC said they are increasing testing with a goal of reaching 165,000 residents per month by the end of the year, a move driven by the rising percentage of tests that come back positive.
They expect to confirm infections at a swelling rate through at least mid-July, and projections shared by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control indicate that over 2,850 patients in South Carolina could die by October.
A steady increase in both new confirmed cases and percent positive tests "tells us that we are going in the wrong direction, that we have a sicker population," Bell said Wednesday.
How to stem the spread
In addition to wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and quarantining if sick, DHEC officials said it's just as important to remember that people who don't show symptoms can still spread the coronavirus, even if they don't know if they're infectious.
"This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else," officials said.