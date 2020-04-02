Liquor stores in SC, across US remain open as 'non-essential' businesses close

You’re seeing the Post and Courier's twice weekly business newsletter. Get all the openings, closings, and the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina here.
The one to watch
As cities and states across the country issue orders for non-essential businesses to close, questions have been raised about whether one particular type of business will keep its doors open: liquor stores.
Right now in South Carolina, the answer is pretty simple. Retail stores were not included in the list of "non-essential" businesses that Gov. Henry McMaster ordered to close on Tuesday. Liquor stores remain open, as well as many big-box retailers, pharmacies, grocery stores and gas stations.
In other places, it's gotten more complicated.
All liquor stores in Pennsylvania have been closed since March 17. Starting Wednesday, the state's Liquor Control Board announced it would re-open its portal for online liquor and wine sales but massive demand has overwhelmed the site.
In Denver, after the mayor declared liquor stores and recreational dispensaries were "non-essential" and would have to close, people swarmed both, prompting a quick reversal to that order, the Denver Post reported.
In addition to possibly creating a rush on stores, some addiction experts have also argued that closing liquor stores during the coronavirus crisis could cause another health problem: increased instances of alcohol withdrawal.
The American Addiction Centers lists "drastically restricted access to alcohol" as one of the challenges people with problematic drinking habits may face during the pandemic, along with anxiety and loneliness.
Multiple states have relaxed their alcohol laws in the last couple weeks to aid struggling restaurants and keep alcohol accessible to customers as more Americans are directed to stay at home.
Since March 21, curbside pickup for beer and wine has been temporarily allowed in South Carolina. Changes in other states, like New York, have gone even further to allow restaurants to deliver alcohol as long it's sold with food.
Based on consumer data, booze may be one of the ways that Americans are coping with the coronavirus crisis. For the week ending March 21, U.S. alcohol sales rose 55 percent, according to the market research firm Nielsen.
Spirits showed the highest sales gains at 75 percent over the same period last year, while wine sales rose by about 66 percent. Sales for beer went up 42 percent.
Nielsen vice president Danelle Kosmal told the Associated Press those growth rates may not be sustained as Americans continue to stay home during the pandemic. The extreme spike was likely fueled by people stockpiling their homes with booze before many stay-at-home orders took effect.
Nielsen also found that the highest growth rate, by far, was for online alcohol sales which rose a whopping 243 percent. That category isn't a factor here in the Palmetto State, though, since delivering spirits directly to a customer's door is prohibited.
For some local brick-and-mortar liquor stores, the exodus of tourists and college students downtown has meant that business has slowed, even if locals may be buying booze more often. That's been the case for Burris Liquors on Meeting Street, an employee said Thursday.
Farther down the peninsula at The Tavern at Rainbow Row, the loss of foot traffic from tour groups has been felt, too. But there has been a "strong response" from South of Broad residents who have come to the store to stock up their bars, manager Scott Johnson said.
The store has no plans to close, Johnson said.
While South Carolina's liquor stores haven't been told to close their doors, Tuesday's order for "non-essential" businesses has raised questions for other venues.
By early Wednesday afternoon, the S.C. Department of Commerce had received approximately 1,765 inquiries from businesses wondering whether or not they had to suspend operations, said spokeswoman Alex Clark.
In Tuesday's order, the non-essential businesses specified were broken into three categories: entertainment venues like night clubs and tourist attractions, recreational and athletic facilities like fitness centers and spas and close-contact service providers such as barber shops and nail salons.
A list of applicable businesses was provided for each category. Within those descriptions, there is some nuance.
For example, in the recreation category, sports that "involve interaction with another person in close proximity and within less than six feet of another person" are not allowed. Clark confirmed that the state's golf courses can remain open under those guidelines.
Openings, closings:
- Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all non-essential S.C. businesses to close.
- Parker's Kitchen set a tentative opening for its new West Ashley location.
- The Joe, home of the RiverDogs, is launching a drive-thru lunch service.
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House has closed its restaurant on Market Street.
- With all stores still closed, J.C. Penney furloughed most of its workers.
Financial statement:
"It's important we start adjusting to our new reality now."
— David Calhoun, CEO at Boeing Co.
Calhoun announced in a letter to employees Thursday that the company will start offering voluntary layoffs. Eligible workers who want to leave their job with the company can do so and receive pay and a benefits package.
The new move comes a few weeks after Calhoun announced a hiring freeze as well as other cost-cutting measures, like restrictions on overtime pay. Read more about how the aerospace giant has been hit by the current crisis here.
Other stuff you should know:
More than 64,800 unemployment claims were filed last week, the largest number of applications received in the state's history. (Post and Courier)
The CEO of the Daniel Island-based software company Blackbaud said he will not take a paycheck "until the business stabilizes." (Post and Courier)
- Dominion Energy had planned to file a new rate case in May, but now wants to postpone altering ratepayers' monthly bills. (Post and Courier)
- Millions of small business owners are turning to the government for aid. This piece answers questions about what financial help is available. (AP)
- The coronavirus health crisis could bankrupt some U.S. cities, and rural communities will likely suffer the most, one expert says. (The Atlantic)
Sound smart at work:
"Hey boss, do you know one of the top shows on Netflix right now has a major South Carolina connection?"
The streaming platform's bizarre true-crime series "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," features a popular Myrtle Beach tourist attraction and its owner, Mahamayavi Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, who knows the series' subject, known as Joe Exotic, through the world of big cat ownership.
Antle has run Myrtle Beach Safari for about 30 years and charges visitors there $339 for three-hour tours of his collection of big cats and other animals.
In an interview with The Post and Courier, Antle described the Netflix show as a “quasi-fictional drama, more focused on shock value and titillation than fact," and refuted many of the claims made about him the series.
Read more from reporter David Slade's interview with Antle here.
