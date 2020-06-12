Linda Bell: SC must remain vigilant because COVID-19 is still a threat to us all

As our country and state reopen, South Carolinians return to work and people increasingly participate in recreational activities that might involve crowds, we must not lose sight of the fact that COVID-19 is still a serious threat to all of us.
There have been reports from across the country speculating that people have contracted COVID-19 while attending recent events and gatherings. It doesn’t take hard data to observe that many people aren’t socially distancing, aren’t avoiding group gatherings and aren’t wearing masks in public.
Here in South Carolina, recent increases in COVID-19 data trends have health experts concerned that case rates could continue to rise. The numbers began to rise in the days following weekends and special events where large numbers of people weren’t practicing prevention measures.
As expected, part of the increase in COVID-19 cases likely is a result of increased testing efforts across the state. But other factors, including gatherings at which people do not practice safety measures, could be in play as well. There is still a significant risk of being exposed to the virus in a public setting in any community. Large gatherings with no social distancing and without the proper use of masks can fuel the spread. The more people we expose ourselves to, the more we multiply the risk of being exposed to the virus.
Make no mistake: It is important to restart our state’s economy. But without each of us doing our part, we could see an unwelcome leap in the number of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina.
Fortunately, there are those who are finding ways to hold events like graduations and open their businesses safely through careful planning and attention to crowd density and safety measures. It’s going to take that kind of individual responsibility, care and commitment from us all to stop this virus.
In addition, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and our partners must continue to identify COVID-19 hot spots as soon as possible and then help local communities take actions to avoid wider outbreaks.
While there is no way to determine exactly what activities might lead to an increase in cases, it’s proven that wearing masks, practicing social distancing and following recommendations to quarantine or isolate from others when we are ill all help reduce the spread.
The more South Carolinians take these necessary steps every day to reduce exposures, the more we can expect to see data trends begin to decrease, indicating COVID-19 is spreading less across the state.
Everyone should take the following precautions:
• Maintain social distancing by staying at least 6 feet from others.
• Wear a cloth mask that covers your nose and mouth while in public.
• Avoid touching frequently touched items.
• Regularly wash your hands.
• Monitor for symptoms.
• Stay home if you’re sick.
We know that what we are asking everyone to continue to do is not easy. Attractions and restaurants are reopening, summer is coming and beaches are accessible. That is an inviting environment; the more we see others move around, the more we will want to join in the fun.
But as we move about — for work or fun — let’s continue our collective effort to control the spread of this virus and ultimately, save lives. Together, we can stay S.C. strong.
Dr. Linda Bell is state epidemiologist and director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.