'Like being a mortician': Charleston restaurant closures a mixed bag for equipment brokers

"I had one lady, she had spent her retirement and part of her dad’s retirement money, and she had to close up her restaurant — I gave her a few thousand dollars for her stuff and she hugged me and cried. She was so happy."

It's all in a day's work for Don Fletcher, the owner of The USSED Co. on James Island. As a popular Lowcountry broker of used restaurant equipment, he's been there to exchange closure for cash with many a restaurateur over his decade-plus in business.

These days, there's plenty of work to do.

The coronavirus pandemic has wrought havoc on the restaurant industry over the past 2½ months, and the Charleston area has hardly been spared.

The uncertainties have been brutal on mom-and-pop restaurants and regional restaurant groups, while the firms that outfit those businesses with everything from appliances to silverware are doing all right — for now.

"I’m seeing it all, really," said Fletcher.

But it's not all tears. Though closures of beloved local restaurants and bars have earned headlines and stirred lament on social media, those exits offer opportunities for optimistic restaurateurs looking to take advantage of low equipment prices as they pivot their existing concepts or develop new ones.

"We have had three auctions recently," said Fletcher, who deemed his small business essential at the outset of the pandemic because it supports the food and beverage industry. Two of the three sell-offs he's overseen so far have been for COVID-19 related closures.

Such is the nature of the used restaurant equipment purveyor: they're not aboard the up-and-down roller coaster on which restaurants careen. They're just there to facilitate the end of one journey and the beginning of another. After all, while the massive downturn in business makes for a rough ride for your favorite eatery, there's still business to be done amid the chaos.

"We help the guy on Main Street get through this thing," said Neal Sherman, the founder of TAGeX Brands, a long-running liquidation firm with national scope that serves restaurant clients in the Charleston area.

Sherman can't put that guy back in business, but he can help him walk away with a few dollars in his pocket.

Supply and demand

Maximizing returns in an unprecedented and volatile market is no easy feat. As some Lowcountry food-and-beverage businesses lurch unsteadily back into operation amid the coronavirus pandemic, others are grappling with the decision of whether to reopen at all.

And from a reseller's point of view, there's danger in waiting too long.

"If you're going to jump, you need to jump now, because in two months when everybody else (tries to sell) there's going to be so much on the market you're not going to be able to sell it" said Fletcher.

After all, the longer a waffle-maker waffles over the decision whether to close up the waffle shop, the worse off they'll be when it comes time to sell off the restaurant's hardware.

"There's going to be a glut," Fletcher said.

Midway through May, some half-dozen Charleston-area restaurants' runs have already ended; others have clung to life with the help of government loans, supportive takeout customers and Gov. Henry McMaster's recent restoration of patio and dine-in service. Still, Fletcher, who has operated USSED for over a decade, expects more permanent closures to come.

"There’s gonna be a huge influx of used equipment in the marketplace, no question about it," agreed Sherman.

Optimists see opportunity

There's a flip side, of course. A glut of equipment is bad for a restaurateur trying to cash out, but for those doubling-down, it offers a chance to scoop up typically expensive wares at lower price tags.

Sherman says TAGeX Brands, based in Rochester, N.Y., has seen a fourfold increase traffic to the various websites through which it sells and auctions used equipment. The uptick suggests an increase in demand, which he attributes to a combination of bullish restaurateurs looking to score quality equipment on the cheap.

"We're bullish, we have a lot of demand" he said. "At first, you’re like, scratching your head and you’re like, 'What the hell is going on here?' " he said, referring to the uptick in web traffic.

"But then you’re talking to the customers (who are) saying, 'I’ve had an independent Italian restaurant, Greek diner, Chinese buffet, whatever, for 30 years and I’m going to be back in business when thing is done. I need an oven, and I’m going to get that (expletive) oven now.”

Fletcher has encountered similar optimism among seasoned restaurateurs locally.

"The experienced operators, the true restaurateurs, the multi-unit operators that have good revenue, they’re taking the opportunity to make their situations better," he said.

Still, he's careful not to come off like a scavenger circling a carcass, and insists he takes no joy in seeing restaurants close — despite the opportunity it may mean for him.

"That's the worst part of the job, is buying this stuff," he said. "But on the other side, it's like being a mortician or an undertaker. The business is dead, it's over and gone. They people want to (sell) their stuff and move on, and I'm there to help them."

It's all online

If you figured that no restaurateur would buy, say, a $2,000 used heated display case without laying hands on the thing first, you clearly haven't attended — err, logged on to — a restaurant liquidation sale lately.

Though these sales once took place in brokers' warehouses or even the shuttered storefronts themselves to save on the costs of transporting large appliances and fragile glassware, social distancing would preclude that sort of mercantile exchange.

But no matter, the business has long since moved online.

"I don't go out and hit the roads and knock on the doors anymore," said Fletcher.

If not from referrals, he said, most of his leads and customer interest comes from his ads and activity on Facebook and Google.

The web is where restaurateurs increasingly want to shop. According to a recent Marketplace report, restaurant liquidation operations "have shifted in recent years from the live, fast-talking bidding wars people often think of with auctions" to the World Wide Web.

So while the pandemic is disruptive to the restaurants that sell and buy secondhand equipment, the firms that broker those goods are set up to be able to conduct business without in-person meetings.

USSED's auction on Old Towne Grille, for example, was conducted mostly online, with no fast-talking auctioneer or physical crowd present at the soon-to-be-shuttered space. Fletcher visited the restaurant prior to the sell-off to inventory, photograph and appraise its sellable equipment, then uploaded that information to PCIAuctions.com, a popular auction mediation platform. (Sherman's company operates its own bidding platform, RestaurantEquipment.bid.)

As for the non-auction sales: From their couch, a restaurateur can scroll through USSED's e-commerce store and add to their cart a triple-decker Baker's Aid oven or an automatic Hobart deli slicer much they same way they'd place an order on Amazon. (Forget about free next-day shipping, though.)

Al fresco dining, storage and sanitizer

Charleston's food-and-beverage industry is not unique for the rate at which its operators are considering liquidation: Web traffic from this market to Sherman's sites, for example, does not deviate substantially from other markets.

But demand isn't equal across all items. At least on the buy side of things, Charleston-area restaurateurs in the thick of the COVID-19 crush are on the hunt for specific stuff.

Outdoor furnishings that enable them to entice patrons keen to enjoy the Lowcountry weather at a social distance have been particularly popular, said Fletcher.

"I had three calls on Monday for patio furniture," he said, referring to the May 4 date that McMaster's restoration of patio dining took effect. Within days, he'd sold through his inventory of used al fresco-enabled tables, chairs and the like. At the Old Towne auction, there was "lots of interest in the patio umbrellas and outdoor furniture," he added.

In North Charleston, Fletcher's one-time boss is seeing different items move off the lot, and for different reasons.

“The number one piece of equipment right now are new freezers," said Edward Berlin, co-owner of Berlin's Restaurant Supply in North Charleston. "One reason: meat shortage. Another reason: meat prices."

Hotboxes for keeping catering trays warm are also popular, as are all-white cutting boards, which are considered easier to clean. Plus: hand-sanitizer dispensers — of both the standing and tabletop variety.

"We have the sanitizer, but the dispensers are in short supply," said Berlin.

Most of what Berlin sells these days is new equipment, not used. With five decades in business, longtime clients across the Lowcountry and skepticism about how well used equipment can compete with new, cheaper imports, the Rivers Avenue firm nowadays leaves the secondhand hustle to local outfits like Fletcher's and national firms like Sherman's.

What's next?

Used or new, though, Berlin's longevity in the market gives him valuable perspective on how grave a threat the coronavirus pandemic poses to the supply business in general.

His assessment?

"I’ve never seen anything like this, and I’m 65," he said. "In 2007, when the economy turned bad, business was bad, but this has been a lot worse."

But despite a brutal spring in which the supplier laid off 75 percent of its employees after McMaster's March 15 order to shutter restaurants, Berlin's newly optimistic that his business will survive in one form or another. In early May, he said, he rehired his laid-off staffers and began fulfilling orders placed prior to the pandemic.

Things will have to change to earn new business, of course.

"This company here will have to go after large jobs, what I call a large kitchen ... cafeterias will be gone, they’ll have to refit," said Berlin. "We’ll go out to nursing homes, hospitals (and) things like that."

There's still business to be done amid the chaos, after all, and pandemic or not, people still have to eat.