Lexington-Richland 5 favors virtual school reopening plan with in-class learning to follow

CHAPIN — Thousands of students in the Lexington-Richland County 5 School District will have a month’s worth of online learning to start the year before being allowed back in classrooms on a part-time basis if its board agrees to a plan outlined by administrators.

Officials hope to eventually ramp up to in-person teaching five days a week, but that won’t happen until coronavirus cases start to abate.

Michael Guliano, the district’s chief instructional officer, said officials are asking for a Sept. 8 start date for the virtual courses with Oct. 8 being targeted for the in-person component, which would see students on rotating schedules of two days each.

As recently as July 13, the head of South Carolina’s 12th largest school district was considering the option of a fully virtual curriculum or five-day-a-week calendar, favored by Gov. Henry McMaster.

“Things have changed,” Superintendent Christina Melton said during a Thursday night board meeting at Spring Hill High School. No action was taken. But “we hope the hybrid is short term and that we get students back on campus under the traditional model."

Districts around South Carolina are adopting models that meld in-classroom and virtual learning, as well as an exclusively online option. Many boards have already announced their intentions, but none are official until the state Department of Education approves them.

"They must in their plan invite all students to come back for some face-to-face contact with their teachers. They must lay eyes on those students at least once" before the school year starts, state Superintendent of Schools Molly Spearman told a House panel this week. "We want to make sure they’re OK."

Though a handful of parents spoke in favor of a five-day approach during Thursday’s meeting at Spring Hill High School, a crowd of about 50 gathered outside urging district leaders to offer a hybrid plan.

“This is an opportunity to either define School District 5 or to refine School District 5. We are focused on safety, and it is the intent of School District 5 to provide choice,” said Melton, whose district educates 17,500 students. “This is the most difficult presentation that I have given in my career so far, but I want you to know I take this responsibility very seriously.”

Both Richland School Districts One and Two as well as Lexington One are favoring hybrid plans, which were brought to their governing boards earlier this week.

