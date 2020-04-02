Letter seeking College of Charleston students for COVID-19 vaccine trials is fake

A letter circulating to College of Charleston students offering $5,000 to the first 100 students who participate in a COVID-19 vaccine trial is a scam, city officials said Thursday.
The letter, dated March 30 and purportedly signed by the city of Charleston's director of Public Services, says the reader received the letter because he or she may be eligible to help the city and Medical University with a phase one vaccine testing.
Thomas O'Brien, the agency director, told The Post and Courier the letter is not from him, and anyone who is approached about this offer should report it to the Police Department immediately.
"I'm very frustrated that all that Mayor Tecklenburg has done to keep the city in front of all these things, this is a scam, and for whatever reason someone decided to do this in these times when we're trying to protect people," O'Brien said.
The letter includes instructions on how students can get involved — go to the city's offices at 180 Lockwood Drive between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. for a "health screening."
"In return for participating in this testing, each participant will be paid $5,000 at the end of the thirty-day study period," the letter reads.
Police Chief Luther Reynolds urged residents to be cognizant of scams and hoaxes that pop up during catastrophes.
"Every time we have a significant event like 9/11, like hurricanes and storms and catastrophes there's always the people who want to take advantage of others," Reynolds said. "This is something that could distract people from helping others, from creating social distancing, from working in productive ways."
Reynolds said the letter could create disorder and panic.
Reynolds said at least one person came to the Police Department — the address on the scam letter — asking for information. The Police Department received calls, too, he said.
Mike Robertson, a spokesman for the College of Charleston, said College officials are aware of the hoax and plan to alert students tomorrow.