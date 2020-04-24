Let the weekend craziness commence: Waffle House is now delivering in the Charleston area

Lots of people have been talking about how much they’ve been drinking during the coronavirus pandemic. But almost nobody talks about the hangovers.

Maybe that’s because the worst part of a hangover isn’t a crushing headache, churning stomach or acute sensitivity to light. What makes hangovers so miserable is having to contend with all of those symptoms while rushing to catch a plane or getting dressed for your cousin’s garden party.

During these stay-at-home days, though, there’s nowhere to go. People who are lucky enough to work from home can ride out a rough hangover in the quiet darkness of their bedrooms, assuming they don’t have young children with competing agendas. Accordingly, as liquor sales have surged, there haven’t been any reports of runs on red ginseng or Pedialyte.

But if you want to remember for a fleeting moment what it was like to worry about being ruined for tomorrow, the greatest hangover preventative ever to come out of Georgia can now be dropped on your doorstep. For the first time in history, Waffle House is offering delivery.

On-demand scattered, smothered and covered isn’t yet available in every Waffle House community. According to a spokeswoman, delivery through Postmates is an option at about 900 restaurants, or fewer than half of the chain’s total locations. Eighteen of them are in the Charleston area.

This is a strange time (I suppose I could stop the sentence right there) to be championing a chain. Shake Shack was pilloried so ruthlessly for taking $10 million from the Paycheck Protection Program that the 250-unit burger joint gave back the money in a desperate bid to keep its brand shiny. Among people who care about independent restaurants, Ruth’s Chris Steak House is also popina non grata for guzzling government relief. The restaurant on Thursday surrendered its funds after more than 250,000 people signed an online petition demanding just that.

If American restaurants are going to make a full recovery, though, chains are bound to be part of the story. So it’s worth celebrating the elements of chains which independents can’t replicate. Chains have the buying power to nudge food systems in the right direction; the capital to create economic opportunity for marginalized groups and the tendency to abide by laws protecting workers.

(Granted, that comes from an intense fear of being sued. But regardless of what the motivational posters say, it’s not about the journey; it’s the destination.)

Another strength of chains is consistency, an attribute which has admittedly lost some of its luster now that most of us interact with the same people in the same place, and develop the same boring habits, like growing scallions and losing sleep. At one time, though, it was comforting to know you could get an expertly made egg at a Waffle House in Phoenix at 10 a.m. or Kannapolis, N.C., at midnight.

Of course, nobody went to Waffle House just for the eggs. They went there to share a space with strangers who had nothing in common except for an interest in fairly priced breakfast, and the evenhanded servers who ministered to them.

None of those essential extras can be ordered through an app. Neither can you get raisin bread. Presumably to keep the pandemic operation streamlined, the All-Star Special is always served with white toast, as well as a waffle. And the hashbrowns can only be smothered, covered or chunked.

Save for three meat, egg and cheese hashbrown bowls, that’s the extent of the current breakfast options. There’s another pair of bowls on the lunch menu, along with a chicken sandwich and a burger.

Not much in the way of choice, but it’s largely irrelevant when the eggs are terrific.

After I learned Waffle House was launching delivery in Charleston, I started ordering breakfasts from other still-open restaurants, believing it would be interesting to explore a meal that typically only turns up at the door in ritzy hotels. With all due respect to the standout pancakes from Big Bad Breakfast, it’s just not a dazzling daypart, to use chain lingo. It’s hard to beat Waffle House at the egg-and-cheese game.

As for the hash browns, my only quibble was they tasted almost a smidgen too clean. Waffle House grill cooks are always good stewards of their stations, but I swear you can tell when your hash browns are being crisped in isolation.

I ordered from Waffle House at the godly hour of 8 a.m., but I think that was a mistake. Not because it had any bearing on the saltiness of the bacon or the strength of the coffee, but because I failed to honor Waffle House tradition. In retrospect, what I should have done was ordered late at night, after a videoconference with friends ran long, or on a rainy afternoon, after sleeping in and wiling away the morning.

But you can still do Waffle House right. And I hope you do. After all, reviving a Southern food practice we long thought was timeless might just be the trick to regaining a sense of time.