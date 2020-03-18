Lenders in SC start closing their lobbies because of coronavirus pandemic

The unfolding coronavirus pandemic is prompting the financial services industry to change how its front-line employees interact with customers by directing them to drive-thru and online services.
Nashville-based Pinnacle, which has offices throughout the Charleston region, restricted access to its entire five-state brick-and-mortar footprint until further notice starting Wednesday.
Appointments for "urgent in-person needs can be accommodated," the bank said, and some retail locations without drive-thru lanes will be temporarily closed. In some cases, employee-monitored drop boxes will be available for deposits.
Pinnacle CEO Terry Turner called the adjustment "an extraordinary step" brought on by "an extraordinary situation.”
“The health and safety of our clients and associates is our No. 1 priority," Turner said in a statement. "We are taking this step in an effort to protect them. This is a challenging time, and we are doing everything in our power to play our part.”
The bank is allowing employees to work from home if feasible while taking other protective measures, such as additional daily cleaning services.
"Likewise, we are working with clients who have been impacted by illness or the economic impact of social distancing," Turner said. "We encourage them to reach out to let us know how we can help."
Similarly, South Carolina Federal Credit Union said that starting Thursday the walk-in lobbies at its financial centers will be closed to members. Drive-thru lanes will offer expanded services and be open during normal business hours.
Like Pinnacle, the North Charleston-based nonprofit lender will set up in-person appointments for financial transactions that are too complex to complete at a drive-thru or ATM.
South Carolina Federal also said members have other online and phone-based options and that it understands "that many ... will be impacted by school closures, travel restrictions and limitations on social gatherings. We're ready to support you during this time of uncertainty."
At least several other banks operating in the region haven't shut their lobbies.
At Wells Fargo, which has the biggest deposit share and the most retail offices in South Carolina, it's business as usual.
"We recognize the need to keep employees and customers in our branches as safe as possible, so we are implementing an enhanced cleaning program in all properties, installing hand-sanitizer stations in our branches and encouraging social distancing," spokeswoman Amy Amirault said in a written statement.
Wells Fargo is encouraging customers to use its mobile and online technology tools, and to send and receive money through the digital payments network Zelle.
Charlotte-based Bank of America has made "no changes at this point," spokesman Bill Halldin said.
"Note, we do have ATMs at all 4,300 of our financial centers and many of those have drive-up ATMs as well," he said.
TD Bank said its branches are open but operating on reducing hours effective Tuesday "to provide an opportunity to lower potential exposure to COVID-19, practice social distancing, and provide our dedicated employees with the time they need to take care of their families and themselves." All U.S. offices are now open 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays and 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m on Saturdays.
Charleston-based Bank of South Carolina's branches and lobbies will remain accessible to walk-in traffic "for as long as prudent," CEO Fleetwood Hassell said Wednesday.
One potential pandemic-related concern for bank workers and customers is the normally routine exchange of paper money and coins.
"Handling cash is always a challenge, and those that do are constantly washing hands, using Purell, etc.," Hassell said. "Use of nitrile gloves is also a good deterrent."
The World Health Organization told CBS News that hand washing is "good hygiene practice" for anyone handling money. It also stressed that it "did not say cash was transmitting coronavirus."