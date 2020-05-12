Legislators vote to keep SC government running amid uncertainty, spend $25M on COVID-19 testing

COLUMBIA — Legislators approved spending $25 million on COVID-19 testing and $15 million for election safety Tuesday as part of a measure that keeps state government running past July 1 without a new budget.
The resolution approved by both chambers ensures state government keeps operating at current spending levels — and tens of thousands of public employees continue to be paid — until legislators return this fall to craft a state budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Legislators say it's impossible to create a budget amid so much uncertainty about the state's economy and whether or how quickly the economy will recover. The state's fiscal experts say they'll have better predictions about tax collections later this year.
Beyond preventing a government shutdown, the continuing resolution sends the Medical University of South Carolina $25 million to expand testing statewide for the virus that's killed nearly 350 South Carolinians and sickened at least 7,500 more since it was first diagnosed in the state in early March.
The $15 million is meant to keep voters and poll workers safe when they vote in the June 9 primaries.
The state Election Commission is buying gloves, masks and face shields for poll workers, plexiglass separators for check-in stations, hand sanitizer and wipes, as well as cotton swabs for voters to make their selections without touching the screen, said agency spokesman Chris Whitmire.
Counties are getting high-speed scanners to process absentee ballots faster. Other expenses include online training for poll workers and a $30 boost in their pay, who will make a combined $165 for training and working the primary amid the pandemic.
Rep. Wendy Brawley, a Hopkins Democrat, applauded the $15 million designation.
"Safety in that process is the hallmark of our democracy," she said.
She tried unsuccessfully to create a 17th reason why South Carolinians can vote absentee.
State law allows voters to vote absentee either by mail or at county offices ahead of the election if they select a reason they can't vote on election day. The various excuses they can check include being on vacation, having a disability, needing to work and being over age 65. But there is no option for being afraid to vote in-person amid a pandemic.
Brawley's proposal would specify absentee voting is an option for anyone "self-quarantining or isolating in order to avoid possible exposure to a contagious, communicable, or transmissible disease during an active pandemic." It also would have eliminated the need for someone to sign as a witness for a mailed-in ballot.
"For people self-quarantining, many really are self quarantining. They’re home alone," Brawley said. "This amendment protects a fundamental right to vote and our constitutional right to ensure that right is protected."
Her proposal was thrown out on a technicality as unrelated to a spending measure.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.