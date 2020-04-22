Lee and Beaufort counties couldn't be more different. But both have been hit hard by COVID

LEE COUNTY — Angie Edwards spritzes hand sanitizer onto her open palm and watches as customers file into the Shell gas station in Bishopville where she has tended the counter for 25 years.

She notices whether they wear masks, if they touch the door handle with bare hands and whether they keep a safe distance from one another.

She has diabetes, and so does her husband. That's a concern in this rural, high-poverty area with one of South Carolina’s highest infection and death rates from COVID-19, a new respiratory disease that preys on people with chronic health issues.

“I’m scared to death,” Edwards said.

About 150 miles away, in tourist-centric Beaufort County, Jonathan Sullivan is dealing with a different kind of reckoning from the coronavirus.

This time of year, the courtyard at the Beaufort Inn that Sullivan manages usually teems with activity. Bridesmaids and groomsmen often gather for an upcoming wedding. Tourists cruise by on bicycles. Guests sit in rocking chairs with a drink in hand, soaking in the temperate spring weather.

Instead, on a recent Tuesday, that same courtyard was empty. So was the Inn’s guest parking lot, and much of downtown Beaufort, a coastal city about 70 miles southwest of Charleston.

Instead of ramping up for wedding season and tourists, Sullivan has been forced to lay off the vast majority of the Inn’s staff.

“We’ve essentially lost the first half of the year,” he told The Post and Courier.

Lee and Beaufort counties normally have little in common, but the COVID-19 pandemic has hit both especially hard, leaving them with some of the highest infection and death rates in South Carolina.

Located in South Carolina’s Pee Dee region, Lee County is home to just under 17,000 people, thousands of whom commute to other counties every day to work. More than 28 percent of them live under the poverty line, according to U.S. Census data, nearly twice the state average. The county is best known for being home to the mythical Lizard Man and the 2018 Lee Correctional prison riot, the nation's deadliest episode of prison violence in a quarter century.

Beaufort County is affluent, boasting a poverty rate of less than 11 percent and a median income above the state's average, census data shows. The coastal county in South Carolina’s Lowcountry is home to nearly 200,000 people, attracting retirees and tourists in droves who enjoy its cultural events, historic attractions and recreation.

Nearly two-thirds of Lee's population is black, while Beaufort's is almost 80 percent white.

The fact that both counties have suffered the brunt of COVID-19 illustrates the sweep of the disease's impact on the Palmetto State.

Lee has the third highest infection rate in the state. About one in every 400 county residents has tested positive for the disease, though experts say there are likely hundreds more cases than limited testing reveals. Five residents have died after contracting the disease — nearly 12 percent of those who tested positive.

Those figures are especially concerning, officials say, because of the dangers COVID-19 poses to African Americans, who are more likely to have underlying health concerns that make them susceptible to developing serious symptoms and die from the virus.

Beaufort has a higher infection rate than all but seven South Carolina counties, about one per every 800 residents. But the rate of Beaufort residents who die after testing positive is far lower than Lee's, at about 3.8 percent. Nine Beaufort County residents have died from the illness.

Like in Lee, officials in Beaufort County don't know why the numbers are so high, but the area's three military installations, a large elderly population, and the high number of tourists who come through during the spring may have played a factor.

'Very scary'

Most of the COVID-19 cases in Lee have been clustered around Bishopville, the county seat.

On a typical day, more than 23,000 cars travel through Bishopville’s tree-lined Main Street, heading to and from Interstate 20, officials say. Even in the midst of a pandemic Tuesday, cars and tractor trailers chugged up and down the thoroughfare at a rate any small town in America would envy.

Ignore the shuttered Main Street businesses, the drivers handling their steering wheels with plastic gloves and the occasional pedestrian wearing a mask, and it would be easy to forget the town is weathering a pandemic.

Cars packed the parking lots of Food Lion and several convenience stores. People streamed in and out of gas stations, hung out on their porches and walked together down side streets.

Some locals interviewed by The Post and Courier spoke of cookouts and funeral gatherings that have continued despite social distancing guidance meant to contain the spread of the disease.

“People are getting so bored at home,” said Johnny Carr, owner of Johnny’s Hair and Beauty Supply on Bishopville’s Main Street.

Kenneth Kinlaw, who owns Kinlaw's Kwik Stop grocery near Lynchburg, said some residents still come to his store dressed to the nines for Sunday lunch after attending in-person church services.

Most Lee residents who spoke with The Post and Courier were surprised to hear of the county’s high infection and death rate.

“It’s very scary,” said Zanearah Wiley, an 18-year-old senior at Lee Central High School who has missed out on prom, graduation and final classes with her friends because of the virus. “I just wonder how it started.”

State Rep. Will Wheeler, D-Bishopville, said spreading public health guidance about the risks of the COVID-19 disease, especially for African Americans, has been more difficult in a rural area without a major newspaper, TV or radio presence.

“It has taken longer to get the word out in this community and in rural communities, in general,” Wheeler said. “This is an instance where it probably costs us.”

Other officials point to Lee's commuter culture. Every day, thousands of the county's residents travel to Richland, Kershaw and Sumter counties to work or shop, spending time in three other counties with high rates of infections and potentially bringing the invisible threat back with them.

“There’s a lot of connectivity" between those counties, Lee County Administrator Alan Watkins said.

Edwards, the Shell station employee whose job gives her a constant view of the car and foot traffic on Bishopville's Main Street, has another theory.

“People don’t care,” Edwards said. “They just think it isn’t going to get them.”

Empty streets in Beaufort

In Beaufort County, the coronavirus has cratered a hospitality industry that typically blossoms this time of year.

Fallout from the virus hit the Marine Corps Recruit Depot on Parris Island, which normally brings a steady stream of visitors to the area for its near-weekly graduations.

The decisions to hold those graduations virtually and pause sending new recruits to Parris Island for weeks has helped drag down the area’s hotel occupancy rate to about 14 percent, Sullivan, the Beaufort Inn manager, said. Under normal conditions it would be about 70 percent.

The drop in leisure and military travel means there are fewer people on Bay Street, in the city of Beaufort’s downtown, and at the city's Waterfront Park.

Even though temperatures were around 80 degrees on a recent Tuesday, few people were walking or sitting in the park. Nearby parking lots were mostly empty.

The Waterfront Park was supposed to be the site of this year’s A Taste of Beaufort, a two-day festival in early May meant to highlight area food, entertainment, arts and crafts. It also was supposed to host a Memorial Day weekend Gullah festival that showcases the music, food and culture of African Americans who live in the Lowcountry.

Both events were canceled.

Those changes have had a major impact on business for Nan Sutton, who owns Lulu Burgess, a Bay Street boutique that sells books, jewelry, clothing and handbags.

Sutton, who is also on the Beaufort City Council, said she expects her sales this month to be down about 85 percent from last April. With fewer people strolling downtown, she’s turned to social media to try reaching shoppers with delivery and pickup options.

Still, she said, she is concerned Gov. Henry McMaster’s order this week allowing retail stores, like hers, to open again is premature.

“I’m a business person, I get it. I’m losing money hand over fist,” she said. “I just feel like we’re not there yet.”

Other Beaufort-area residents share Sutton’s worries.

Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling on Saturday sent an email asking for opinions on McMaster’s order to re-open retail shops and beaches.

By Sunday evening, he received nearly 400 responses on Facebook and via email, he said, with 70 percent of respondents saying they were not yet ready for what the governor was proposing. He said he shared the feedback with the governor.

In an interview, Keyserling cautioned that, although Beaufort County has a high rate of cases, it is hard to tell where the state's hotspots are without widespread testing. Also, the Pentagon's decision not to release specific numbers of positive cases at installations, like Parris Island, means that it is unclear how much exposure among the recruits there is contributing to the county's total.

“The more you test, the better read you get,” he said.

Despite the uncertainty, area business owners are hopeful they will be able to withstand the financial shock caused by the coronavirus and will be open again when tourists return to the area.

Sutton, the owner of Lulu Burgess, said she has enough cash reserves to withstand the large drop in April sales, but is concerned about how many other businesses will be able to make it through the hardship.

Nick Borreggine, co-owner of the Fat Patties burger and beer restaurant near the Parris Island recruiting center, said business has been down, but he's had enough so far to pay his bills.

“We’ve been keeping our head above water,” he said.

There’s even been a positive development for Jonathan Sullivan, and the Beaufort Inn, in recent days.

Although the Inn’s courtyard is still missing the sea of tuxedos and dresses that would normally liven it up this time of year, he said, there’s been an increased interest in booking the hotel’s mostly vacant rooms for mid-May.