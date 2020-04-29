Leading interpreter of Lowcountry soul food won't reopen downtown Charleston restaurant

The only downtown Charleston restaurant specializing in garlic crabs, the saucy seafood dish which has emerged as an icon of contemporary Gullah cuisine, won’t reopen after restrictions on dine-in service are lifted.
“Coronavirus has kind of brought us to that,” Kenyatta McNeil of Nana’s Seafood & Soul says. McNeil kept up the Westside restaurant’s take-out business for nearly one week after restaurant dining rooms were closed across South Carolina, but “just realized we weren’t making any profits.”
Nana’s will continue to operate its North Charleston location, which opened last summer.
McNeil and his mother, Carolyn, in 2011 opened the original Nana’s, serving a full range of fried seafood, as well as beloved Lowcountry treats such as chilly bears and chewies. During its run, it received press attention from national outlets including The A.V. Club; The Wall Street Journal; Garden & Gun and Roads & Kingdoms. Among the celebrities who dined there were Andrew Zimmern and Waka Flocka Flame.
In addition to running the restaurant on Dorchester Road, McNeil hopes to ramp up his garlic sauce sales “once everything gets back to normal.” He plans to create a Shopify site to showcase them.
With garlic crab restaurants facing increased competition from food trucks and unlicensed cooks, McNeil says selling sauce is the best way to make money off his garlic crab mastery. “You know Charleston is kind of saturated when everybody and their mother is making garlic crabs at their house,” he says. “But it’s all in the sauce.”
But with Nana’s permanent closure, Charleston tourists will no longer have the opportunity to grasp what McNeil means without leaving the peninsula.