Leading Georgia restaurateurs decline opportunity to reopen, citing financial, safety cost

Two hours after Zoom-meeting with his restaurant’s senior managers to draft a plan for reopening sometime in June, John O. Morisano of Savannah’s The Grey got on the treadmill to clear his head. While he was running, he got a text message from someone who was watching Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s Monday afternoon press conference:
“You can reopen next week! Yay!”
Morisano was confused. His state is under a shelter-in-place order until April 30. Its state of emergency order isn’t set to expire until May 13. Plus, Georgia is nearing 20,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, despite having one of the lowest testing-per-capita rates in the country. How was he supposed to safely and legally bring employees and customers back into The Grey’s 60-seat dining room?
“I’ve been sitting here all morning almost dumbstruck,” Morisano said Tuesday. “None of my team wants to come to work. They’re afraid. And even if they did, what guests want to go to a restaurant?”
Restaurant owners across Georgia say they were blindsided by Kemp’s decision to allow restaurants to reopen April 27, fewer than four weeks after he shut down dining rooms across the state on the advice of public health experts. Many of them, including Morisano, have already declared they have no intention of reopening next week.
“A lot of us are feeling very angry right now,” says Steven Satterfield, the James Beard award-winning chef and co-owner of Atlanta’s Miller Union. “It’s an irresponsible decision driven by (Kemp) trying to please a certain part of his constituency. It’s too soon to be doing this.”
In his surprise announcement, Kemp also lifted restrictions on gyms, barber shops, bowling alleys, theaters and tattoo parlors. “The only other state pursuing as swift a strategy is South Carolina,” The Washington Post noted, referring to Gov. Henry McMaster reopening beaches and retail stores.
At this point, there is no scheduled date for the return of full-service restaurants in South Carolina. But Georgia restaurateurs forced to choose whether to reopen say the sped-up timeline reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of both the coronavirus and the food-and-beverage industry.
While Kemp attributed his decision to a desire to balance public health protection with the need to rebuild a battered economy, restaurant owners say the costs associated with rehiring and retraining workers, restocking empty kitchens and rearranging dining rooms to comply with social distancing regulations don’t add up to a financial opportunity, especially if they can only serve a limited number of people at a time.
“Frankly, we can’t afford to lose money by being open and having expenses exceed our revenue,” Morisano says. “We’re running on fumes to ride this out, and I think maybe that’s the part they’re not grokking about the restaurant business.”
Still, there are Georgia restaurateurs who for various reasons are planning to reopen as soon as possible. A spokeswoman for the Georgia Restaurant Association says she’s fielded calls from members expressing “a wide range of opinions.”
Yet it’s too early to know which way sentiment leans.
“We were planning on surveying restaurateurs to gauge their temps on reopening, but now our focus is solely on providing adequate and appropriate guidelines,” Melissa Lembo says.
Kemp has promised to release health and safety guidelines later this week, but restaurateurs committed to remaining closed for the near future are having trouble imagining workable service scenarios consistent with what’s advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“It would be good if we had leadership who listened to the CDC, which is in our own state,” says Jerry Slater, who co-owns Athens’ The Expat with Krista Slater, his wife. “How do you eat with a mask on? I saw some video where the server’s throwing a wine glass at the table from six feet away.”
Satterfield is hoping to eventually see a national set of standards but points out that even the most disciplined restaurant owners can’t fully counter the threat of infection. For instance, a new study of a restaurant in Guangzhao, China suggests nine people in a restaurant acquired the disease after air-conditioners blew virus particles from an asymptomatic diner around the room.
“It’s still around, and it’s still rampant, and you can’t control what customers do in your space,” Satterfield says. “They could walk to the restroom and cough and that would make everyone uncomfortable.”
And in the hospitality industry, Morisano emphasizes, comfort is paramount. “In order to open, we need our team and our guests to feel comfortable,” he says. “If they don’t, it’s not financially viable to open.”
In terms of finances, it’s not immediately clear how the governor’s order will affect the outcome of restaurant owners’ vigorous attempts to obtain business interruption insurance claims, although Morisano is pessimistic based on his experience with projected hurricanes.
According to a spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Labor, laid-off or furloughed employees can continue to collect unemployment if a restaurant opts not to reopen, and the employer will not be charged. If a restaurant reopens and an employee doesn’t feel safe returning “an eligibility determination will be made based on the facts presented in the case,” Kersha Cartwright adds.
Chris Wilkins of Atlanta’s Root Baking Co. feels like the governor’s announcement compels him to sideline financial concerns for the sake of public safety.
“They put the onus on us to choose money or health,” he says. “It’s incredibly frustrating. Do I want to open? Yes. Can I morally justify that? No.”
Wilkins worries that having the chance to reopen “puts a lot of pressure on restaurant folks and the people who are invested in local food to engage again before it’s safe to do so.”
His bakery is sticking to curbside takeout, though. And he reports that every other restaurant tenant of Ponce City Market is doing the same.