100 layoffs expected at Charleston carriage tour companies as tours close amid COVID-19

Three Charleston carriage tour companies said Tuesday they would suspend operations indefinitely.
The closures will cause more than 100 layoffs among the companies, making the job losses among the first Charleston's tourism industry has seen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Charleston C.A.R.E.S., a joint organization formed by the three companies — Charleston Carriage Works, Palmetto Carriage Works and Old South Carriage Co. — said in a statement Tuesday that they called off tours because of safety concerns.
Unlike walking tours, the seated carriage tours don't allow for the so-called social distancing that public health professionals and local officials have urged.
Tyler Jones, a spokesperson for Charleston C.A.R.E.S., said Tuesday they didn't have an exact figure for how many employees would be laid off but said it would be "well over 100."
The tour companies had just recently brought on new employees, anticipating the influx of tourists that typically flood Charleston in the spring.
They plan to rehire "as many people as they can" once the businesses are able to reopen again, according to a statement from the group.
“We are hoping that by taking this step we are actively participating in shortening the time frame of these closures for the betterment of everyone,” said Charleston Carriage Works owner Broderick Christoff.
All of the companies have taken measures to ensure that horses are taken care of during the closures, according to the statement.
“Carriage operators have high fixed expenses," Christoff said. "I hope people understand that every closed business, including the carriage industry, is under great stress that exponentially increases with the duration of any closure."
The carriage tour companies have not set a date for when tours will resume.