Lawmakers: Rural SC can't be forgotten as state begins to reopen

COLUMBIA — As South Carolina’s economy gradually starts to reopen, the particular needs of rural and poverty-heavy areas need to be taken into account, a group of House lawmakers said.

Expanded coronavirus contact tracing and testing, support for black-owned small businesses and a targeted public service campaign should be part of that approach, officials added.

“Here in South Carolina and across the country, testing has not been ramped up in significant enough numbers to get us where we really need to be,” state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, said Monday. “If we don’t test, we really don’t have a true sense of what this virus truly looks like.”

Cobb-Hunter, president of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators, signed a letter with three other black House members that was sent to Gov. Henry McMaster last week.

South Carolina’s black population is disproportionately affected by the novel coronavirus, making up about a quarter of the state’s population but accounting for 44 percent of confirmed cases and 53 percent of fatalities related to the respiratory condition.

On top of that, at-risk residents living in rural communities have limited access to testing and may be far from a medical facility to get treatment.

“If we indeed are opening up the state, we’ve got to take the prudent public health approach and make sure we are testing and tracing. Anything less than that would be a risk,” Cobb-Hunter said.

The letter’s authors held a virtual press conference on Monday to review it in detail, just a day before the General Assembly convenes to tackle coronavirus-related funding and recommendations.

Members said they intentionally avoid putting recommended dollar amounts on their ideas, hoping instead to spark a dialogue that could lead to policy decisions. But a pillar of their outline is establishing a state grant program for small businesses.

State Rep. John King, a Rock Hill Democrat and funeral home director, said competing with larger names for loans and other financial support has been challenging.

Specifically, King said, black small businesses have a role to play in jump starting South Carolina’s economy.

“Not being able to access the funds is also a pandemic on top of a pandemic, because what you will start to see are African-American businesses closing down,” King said. He wants McMaster to set aside funds that can only be accessed by black-owned enterprises to keep them running.

King said he knew such a request would draw critics.

“People will often say, ‘Why do you have to single out the black community?’ Well, hell, we see what is going on. We see through the health care system and the number of African American people who have lost their lives because of the lack of concern when it comes to black America,” he said. “Black folk in this country deserve the same fair and equal treatment as all people.”