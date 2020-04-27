Lawmakers, advocates deluge SC governor with diverging opinions on how to reopen state

COLUMBIA — Some lawmakers want him to reopen hair salons. Others are interested in restoring outdoor restaurant seating. Some are asking for a more robust testing and contact tracing program. Meanwhile, advocacy groups request more focus and resources in minority communities.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has been deluged with a wide array of opinions amid the COVID-19 pandemic about when and how he should allow various segments of the state to reopen, producing a cacophony of voices from around the state with no unified view of the best way to proceed.

A trio of consecutive news conferences Monday outside the Statehouse underscored that noisy dynamic.

First, four Republican House members from the Upstate delivered petitions to McMaster asking to reopen hair salons and barbershops that they said had been signed by almost 50,000 hairdressers and customers in the state.

"I have confidence that people have the God-given ability and the minds to make better decisions than government can," said state Rep. Stewart Jones, R-Laurens. "This is ridiculous that these people have had their hands tied the way that they have."

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp moved last week to reopen hair salons, only to be chided soon after making his decision by President Donald Trump, who said he disagreed strongly with his fellow Republican and that he acted "too soon."

But that didn't deter the group of S.C. lawmakers from arguing their state should follow in the Peach State's footsteps.

"President Trump doesn't talk to my constituents every day," said state Rep. Josiah Magnuson, R-Campobello. "My constituents are saying let's reopen, so I represent them, not President Trump."

After that group cleared, S.C. House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford stepped to the same podium to call on McMaster to let restaurants seat diners outdoors. More broadly, Rutherford suggested McMaster should rely on hospitalization data rather than positive test results when considering next steps.

"If there is no light switch, if there is no magic bullet, there are going to have to be baby steps to reopen this economy, and they are going to have to come from the governor himself using metrics that are proper," said Rutherford, D-Columbia.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Rutherford acknowledged that it would be difficult for the governor to sift through all of the many requests and opinions he gets from lawmakers every day.

"But this is what the governor brought on himself," Rutherford said. "If he had clued lawmakers in on what he is looking for, then we could help."

Finally, representatives from the South Carolina chapters of the National Action Network, NAACP and other groups pressed McMaster to address racial disparities in the disease's spread by dispatching more resources to areas that have been hardest hit.

Jim Felder, president of the S.C. Voter Education Project, said the groups had sent a letter to McMaster 10 days ago asking him to use federal stimulus money to reopen closed hospitals in rural parts of the state, among other measures.

"We have not heard from the governor yet," Felder said. "I know he's busy."

The series of news conferences came days after a drive-by protest outside the Statehouse by residents who want McMaster to move faster on undoing restrictions put in place to minimize spread of the virus.

McMaster extended his emergency order Monday by another 15 days, explaining that the state "must remain vigilant." But he can roll back restrictions at any time while the state is under the emergency declaration.

He also convened a subcommittee of his massive "accelerateSC" task force which will be advising him over the next month. Monday marked the first meeting of the group examining challenges to state and local governments and schools.

He told reporters afterwards that he has been receiving a steady stream of feedback in the form of letters, telephone calls and conversations, in addition to his regular teleconferences with state agencies, county representatives and the White House.

"All of that is taken in and sorted out and part of our decision-making process," he said.