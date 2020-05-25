Law school dean, Charleston artists among those doing good deeds for SC residents during pandemic

Local and statewide groups doing good deeds during the COVID-19 pandemic

Coastal Community Foundation raised $1.2 million in a two-week period in April for the COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund for coastal South Carolina, with a $500,000 donation match from Blackbaud founder Tony Bakker and his family, exceeding the initial fundraising goal. Funds raised go to nonprofits working on providing medical care, food access and financial support to those most impacted by the coronavirus outbreak in the nine counties along the state’s coast. The foundation has raised $2.15 million for the relief and recovery fund since it was created.

Margaret Styper with the David Aylor Law Offices organized a T-shirt fundraiser to support Charleston area breweries, raising $12,000 for employees of Baker & Brewer (Holy City Brewing and EVO), Revelry Brewing, Tradesman Brewing Co., Cooper River Brewing Co., Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., Fatty’s Beer Works, LO-Fi Brewing, Munkle Brewing Co. and Palmetto Brewing Co.

Andy Abrams, dean of students with the Charleston School of Law, baked brownies every day for weeks and left them on his porch for students. “Not a day has gone by that I haven't woken up to an email sent at 6:35 a.m. wishing me a ‘Happy Hump Day!’ and inviting me to the porch for a Peanut Butter Crunch or Nutella brownie,” said Katie Tanner, a second-year law student. “Twelve hours later I receive another email, ‘Fresh Batch for you Nighthawks’ with the message: ‘For those of you looking for an evening outing culminating in a brownie, I have put a fresh batch of Pina Colada brownies on the porch. Have a great evening!’” There also was a bowl on Abrams’ porch filled with pens and index cards, with a note that said, "Please let me know how you are doing and if there is anything I can do to help you.” Tanner added, “His optimism and consistency have created a beacon of light for us stressed-out and overwhelmed law students and given us something to look forward to each day.”

For a week at the end of April, Charleston artists participated in Artists for Feed the Need, an online auction organized by the Meyer Vogl Gallery to raise funds for Charleston’s Feed the Need Pay It Forward efforts, which is a collaboration of farmers, restaurants and community members working to feed food and beverage workers in need during the coronavirus pandemic. The campaign’s goal was to raise $20,000, but the total sales of the artists’ work came out to $67,029.

Julie Huynh, owner of L.A. Nails in Surfside Beach, expanded a small mask-masking project into sewing new elastic bands on never-used N95 respirators for workers at Tidelands Health in Murrells Inlet. She also donated hand-sewn masks for Tideland team members in non-patient care areas. Once demand became greater than the supply, Horry County Schools, Coastal Carolina University, Accent Sewing, Ocean Lakes Family Campground and Surf Water Promotions gathered never-worn t-shirts for delivery to Huynh and her volunteers.

Kaili Yang of Tai Chi Massage in Myrtle Beach, along with her co-worker volunteers, retrofitted nearly 3,000 N95 respirators for workers and patients at Tidelands Health in Murrells Inlet. Initially, the straps had deteriorated while in storage after a prior public health emergency. “I wanted to help,” Yang said. “We want to keep the doctors and nurses safe.”