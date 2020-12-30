Large New Year's Eve bashes at Patriots Point, elsewhere in SC, called off

A New Year's Eve event scheduled to be held at the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum has been called off, one of several large South Carolina bashes that have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patriots Point Development Authority, which oversees the state-owned attraction along the Mount Pleasant waterfront, called an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss the party planned for Thursday night. Members voted unanimously to postpone it until an undetermined date.

Organized by Mount Pleasant-based Special Ops Events, the private "Yorktown Countdown" party was approved by the state for 1,000 guests. All events with more than 250 attendees are required to get the S.C. Department of Commerce's permission because of coronavirus-related restrictions.

About 90 percent of the requests that have been submitted this year have been approved.

According to posts on social media from organizer Special Ops Events and an official Yorktown Countdown page, tickets to the event were nearly sold out. On Tuesday, a Facebook post advertised that 40 were left.

Patriots Point spokesman Chris Hauff said Wednesday the museum would work with Robert Patterson, owner and operator of Special Ops Event, to determine whether the event can be rescheduled.

The gathering was to start at 8 p.m. Thursday and last until 12:30 a.m. Friday. Guests would have been on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Yorktown, the military museum's flagship attraction in Charleston Harbor. Festivities were supposed to feature hors d’oeuvres, bars, live music and a photo booth.

A "COVID-19 update" section of the Yorktown Countdown website says that attendees would have been required to wear face masks and have their temperatures checked before coming onto the carrier. Entry would have been by a "tiered system" to "minimize the number of guests entering at one time."

Guests were cautioned that, by coming to the event, they would "voluntarily agree to assume all the foregoing risks and accept sole responsibility for any exposure" to COVID-19.

After the development authority voted Wednesday, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie, who's also on the Patriots Point board, thanked the group for a "prompt response" and its "concern for public safety."

South Carolina has been consistently logging high COVID-19 case numbers. State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell warned Wednesday that participating in New Year's Eve celebrations "could prove to be devastating."

The Centers for Disease Control published guidance this week for safely celebrating. Advice for anyone leaving their household included wearing a mask, staying six feet apart from others and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.

Other Dec. 31 celebrations were called off last-minute at two Myrtle Beach businesses this week. Holiday Inn at Surfside Beach and Hard Rock Cafe at Broadway at the Beach were to hold private parties for revelers looking to ring in 2021. Both planned to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m. — the cutoff for bars and restaurants in the state under the "Last Call" order issued earlier this year — but were going to let guests of private parties stick around past midnight.

Both soirees are now canceled.

In Columbia, officials decided to switch the city's signature “Famously Hot New Year” to a virtual format for the first time. The annual popular fireworks display over the S.C. Statehouse is being replaced this year with an online pyrotechnics show.

“We have an opportunity to do the right thing and slow the spread of the virus or do the wrong thing and cause a great deal more sickness and death,” Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said.

It’ll be an admittedly less exciting experience, but it could save lives, Benjamin added.

“It’s our turn to say goodbye to probably the most difficult year any of us could ever imagine,” he said. "We can do it safely, or we can do it recklessly.”

Elsewhere around the state, other planned New Year’s Eve events have been called off, such as the Reedy River Grand Ball in Greenville, touted by organizers as a 700-person gathering at the 20,000-square-foot Westfield Greenville space. The function was called off Tuesday, just as city leaders announced Upstate hospital staffing shortages and bed capacity related to coronavirus patients seeking care.

"We heard our community speak, and we listened," organizers of the ball said in a prepared statement that promised speedy refunds to ticket buyers. "Reedy River Grand Ball 2021 will be canceled to protect the health and safety of our guests and community."

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg also urged residents and visitors to avoid large gatherings.

"The time for celebrations will come, but right now our focus must remain on keeping our citizens healthy, and the best way to do that this New Year’s Eve is to celebrate responsibly at home," Tecklenburg said in a statement.