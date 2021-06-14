Ladson COVID-19 vaccine event to target blind, visually impaired community

People with visual impairments will have a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine dose at an event tailored especially for them next week.

The state's Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired says it will welcome those interested on June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their headquarters in Ladson, at 9565 Highway 78, Building 800.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is given in a single dose, will be available through a collaboration with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Caregivers are also invited to attend to get their shots.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available only to adults age 18 and older.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially challenging for people with visual impairments, according to the association. For example, many are dependent on public transportation and touch to discern where they are.

"Vaccines can make these resources safe again, but scheduling challenges and transportation to and from clinic sites can make access to vaccines difficult for individuals in our community who are disabled," the association said in a statement.

Anyone interested in attending must call 843-723-6915 to reserve an appointment.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 92 confirmed, 40 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 492,929 confirmed, 102,272 probable.

Percent positive: 2.2 percent.

New deaths reported: 2 confirmed, 1 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,623 confirmed, 1,167 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 66 percent.

S.C. residents vaccinated

DHEC's vaccine dashboard shows that 46.3 percent of the state's residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Richland County (20), Greenville County (15) and York County (14) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had eight new cases on June 14, while Berkeley County had five and Dorchester County had 13.

Deaths

One of the deaths from COVID-19 confirmed June 14 was someone between age 35 and 64. Another was a person age 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 164 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 14, 42 were in the ICU and 24 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

DHEC is continuing to urge eligible South Carolinians to get vaccinated. People ages 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for people 18 and older. Go to vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov to find a nearby vaccine provider.