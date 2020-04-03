Lack of coronavirus data from SC health agency frustrates local officials, uncertain public

South Carolina has lagged the rest of the nation in reporting key information about its outbreak of the new coronavirus, frustrating a public paralyzed by uncertainty and local government officials desperately trying to mount an emergency response.

The Palmetto State is not tracking how many sick patients have recovered, so the public doesn’t know how many people are still infected. It does not know how many people have been tested for the virus. And it has offered little information about how many people have needed hospital care, a key measure of how widespread the state’s epidemic has become.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has taken some steps this week to make more data available, but only after the state’s most powerful politicians intervened following public outcries.

Meanwhile, health officials have warned that the state’s count of known coronavirus cases is far lower than the true number of infections here. The official number — more than 1,700 as of Friday — is being kept low by limited testing for the virus and long waits for lab results.

The result is that South Carolina’s residents and its local officials have struggled to answer even fundamental questions about the outbreak:

How bad is it? And where is it bad?

'We just don't know'

DHEC has asked South Carolinians to answer that question by assuming the worst: The virus could be carried by anyone you encounter, and it could be in your town or neighborhood, even if testing hasn’t found it there yet.

That assumption is the basis for social distancing — for staying at home and avoiding contact with others, no matter where you live.

But all around the state, local officials say they badly want more information. They want to fine-tune their response to a fast-moving outbreak, and they want to warn first responders about when to be extra cautious.

Even so, they say they aren’t receiving much more information than the general public is getting. If the state is identifying clusters of people who contracted the virus at the same place, cities and counties say they aren’t hearing about them.

The city of Charleston, for instance, hasn’t gotten any information directly from DHEC, though it would welcome more information about clusters so it can adjust emergency ordinances and put its resources where they’re needed, said Shannon Scaff, the city’s emergency management director.

Instead, it is embedding with the Medical University of South Carolina and pulling data from Charleston County’s 911 system to track the virus’s spread locally.

“I don’t think it’s possible to over-communicate in this crisis,” Scaff said. “We’re not willing to wait around for DHEC to feed us ... We’re having to take the bull by the horns and be innovative to find ways to maximize our efforts.”

Greenville has also turned to local hospitals for information, but it has little insight into local hot spots, or even how many cases have been detected within city limits, according to city manager John McDonough. Getting more data on how fast the virus is spreading and where will be essential to guiding the city’s long-term response, he said.

Likewise, the state has said it is not tracking how many health care workers become infected with the virus, though there is evidence that many have fallen ill. The Medical University of South Carolina, for instance, has said that more than three dozen of its staff has gotten sick; MUSC says many of them got sick outside of work.

The limited data sharing has also frustrated response efforts in the state’s hardest-hit areas, like rural Clarendon and Kershaw counties.

In Clarendon County, an emerging hotspot with one of the state’s highest rates of infection, local officials have gotten little insight into how the virus reached their rural county, which sits on Interstate 95 about 60 miles southeast of Columbia.

They don’t know if the recent spike in coronavirus cases came from travelers on the interstate or what neighborhoods have had the most infections. They don’t know how many of the county’s 34 coronavirus patients are still contagious. State officials agreed to start sharing data broken down by ZIP code, but in Clarendon County, each ZIP code covers almost 90 square miles.

“We just don’t know that information,” said Clarendon County Sheriff Timothy Baxley. “I understand the (patient privacy) rules. But this is something that involves everybody. I would feel safer if we knew where we were going and what we were dealing with.”

Two counties over, in South Carolina’s first coronavirus hotspot, officials in Kershaw County say they are now fielding calls from their counterparts in other parts of the state asking for advice on containing the virus’s spread. Nearly a month into a local crisis, county council chairman Julian Burns says the lack of information sharing has been “appalling.”

“The story of this crisis is a lack of empowerment of local officials who have the ability to understand what’s happening and take the necessary actions,” Burns said. “I’m only finding out after the fact where it’s spread in the county. I have no idea.”

DHEC did not respond to questions about the clusters of cases it has identified or the adequacy of its data. In a statement, the agency said that while it is working to identify cases in places where the virus could spread easily, the extent of its travel means it's sometimes impossible to determine where someone contracted it.

Backing down

The state has started to make some concessions to local officials, parceling out more data after public outcries for more information.

After more than a week of lobbying from county officials, for instance, DHEC agreed to give ambulance dispatchers access to a database of known coronavirus cases. The state Association of Counties was alarmed that paramedics might be sent to a contagious patient’s home without knowing it, while DHEC urged first responders to assume anyone could be infected.

The counties won the support of one of South Carolina’s powerful politicians: Sen. Hugh Leatherman, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, asked the governor to grant their request.

DHEC then changed its stance, saying it would build a database that dispatchers could access. It had resisted doing so because it would give many more people access to sensitive information.

And on Friday, DHEC publicly released more detailed information on where coronavirus cases have been identified, reversing course after days of calling it a “distraction.”

The agency briefly released a breakdown by ZIP code last week but later decided to take it down. Dr. Linda Bell, the state epidemiologist, said she feared low numbers in some areas would lull residents into a false sense of security.

Cities and counties were outraged, saying the extra information gave them at least a rough idea of where to focus their attention. Medical University of South Carolina microbiologist Mike Schmidt said the state had made a “silly mistake” to not let people see where hot zones are.

Before the state reversed course, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie called the decision not to release ZIP code data "absolutely one of the stupidest things I have seen any government agency do during this pandemic."

“It’s amazing that they think that the public is going to be more safe by not seeing these numbers,” Haynie said.

It once again published ZIP code data on Friday, after Gov. Henry McMaster ordered it to do so.

Even so, the experience of fighting DHEC for information has frayed relationships between counties and the state.

Ron Munnerlyn, administrator of Marlboro County, said he was frustrated by DHEC’s attitude of disregarding local governments’ requests and concerns. He said state health officials had “thumbed their noses” at local officials, describing DHEC's response as “a case study in bureaucracy and arrogance.”

“The only way to make it through a situation like this is a team approach, and when you get at it the way DHEC has been going at it, people have to be concerned,” he said. “It’s almost a we-know-better-than-you mentality.”

Missing data

At the state level, South Carolina has not tracked key indicators of how widely the virus has spread, even as it acknowledges there are many more infections than public health officials have detected.

In other states, for instance, officials have looked to hospitals to see how many people have gotten so sick they need care. Because roughly a fifth of people who contract COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, go to the hospital, those numbers are seen as more reliable than test results alone.

A growing number of states track those figures. At least 38 states release coronavirus hospitalization numbers on a daily basis, according to a Post and Courier review of data compiled by the COVID Tracking Project.

In an email, Brian Symmes, a spokesman for McMaster, said that while there have been testing issues nationwide, the governor felt he had adequate information to make public safety decisions.

"That information is now being shared with the public," Symmes said.

Some states — at least 15 — also keep tabs on when people with infections get better. Schmidt, the MUSC microbiologist, says that will be an important metric as the outbreak plays out because it will show when the worst has passed and the epidemic has started to slow.

Widespread testing could also be used to detect the peak of the virus’s spread, but for now, it is unclear how many South Carolinians have been tested for COVID-19. In the outbreak’s early days, the state only required private laboratories to report positive results, and it didn’t get information on the total number of tests they’d run.

The state began asking private labs to report all their results — positive and negative — last week. DHEC hasn’t released the numbers.

Adam Benson, Avery Wilks, Andy Shain and Seanna Adcox contributed to this report.