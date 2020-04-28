King Street restaurant is first announced casualty of coronavirus containment measures

A downtown Charleston restaurant designed to exemplify the Lowcountry tradition of hospitality is closing for good so its parent company can welcome more brides and grooms back to the city.

Parcel 32 is the first high-profile restaurant in Charleston’s dining district to announce it won’t return to service after the state’s dine-in ban is lifted. The building at 442 King St. will instead be added to Patrick Properties Hospitality Group’s existing portfolio of event venues.

“By not reopening Parcel 32 as a restaurant, we can supply more options for couples and corporate event planners who have had their weddings and meetings interrupted during this difficult time,” explained a statement issued by the company, which also operates Lowndes Grove and The William Aiken House.

According to the statement, Parcel 32 will henceforth serve as a “dynamic” space for intimate weddings, as well as “smaller corporate events.”

Patrick Properties Hospitality Group in June 2018 opened Parcel 32 in place of Fish, which was at the address for 17 years. The restaurant was initially conceived as a culinary tribute to Charleston’s longstanding ties to the Caribbean, with St. Croix’s Digby Stridiron in charge of the kitchen.

But the restaurant changed course following the February 2018 resignation of CEO Randall Goldman after a company investigation revealed “unacceptable managerial conduct” by Goldman toward employees. Goldman’s wife, Jennifer, who served as Patrick Properties’ chief operating officer, also left the company.

Stridiron was soon thereafter fired over “creative differences,” and Parcel 32 opened with a menu of dishes intended “to highlight the intricate flavors that make up Charleston’s rich history,” such as a grilled pork chop with sweet potato mustard and pecan meal hush puppies. Later that year, the restaurant debuted The Parlour, a second-floor cocktail bar.

Both venues received strong reviews from professional and online critics. But as Patrick Properties leadership team points out, since Fish first opened on Upper King Street, many other ambitious restaurants have also taken up residence there.

“We’re thankful for our friends in the restaurant community and we look forward to referring our clients to the abundance of amazing dining options that will continue to serve Charleston,” the statement concludes.