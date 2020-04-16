Kimpson: COVID-19 test results should be shared among all health care professionals

Amid this unprecedented public health crisis, we have seen South Carolinians rise to the occasion. Our essential workers have bravely continued on to ensure the rest of us get the care, support and supplies we need. Despite the uncertainty we all face, we have seen innovation, collaboration and dedication from those on the front lines as they work to battle the novel coronavirus.
Health care providers across South Carolina, especially the leaders at the Medical University of South Carolina, have been operating as quickly and efficiently as possible since the state identified the first positive case over a month ago. Telemedicine screenings and drive-thru testing sites were set up by providers to manage the outbreak of the disease, and both public and private laboratories immediately got to work on mass screenings of patients. While the health care industry has made, and continues to make, progress in fighting COVID-19, there remain flaws in the system that threaten to stifle progress and the health of our citizens.
What many may not realize but health care workers have come to know all too well is that COVID-19 test results are confined in individual health care providers and systems. Test results can't be openly shared between providers or systems without specific patient consent, and then the resulting administrative processing. This process is unsafe, inefficient and wasteful given our circumstances.
Leaders in South Carolina's health care community have called on the Department of Health and Environmental Control to openly share testing information among all health care professionals, and I stand firmly with them.
At a time where our health care workers are battling one of the deadliest public health emergencies our state has ever seen, government should be working to make their lives easier, not more difficult. Industry leaders are calling for the creation of an online database, accessible by all health care professionals, that contains all COVID-19 test results from every health care system, provider and lab in the state. This database would also house the results of every telemedicine COVID-19 screening, as well as diagnosed cases. The creation of this statewide health information exchange is a critical need to effectively fight the spread of the virus.
We cannot afford compartmentalization of information during this public health emergency. The open flow of data between health care providers and systems could cut wasteful spending of resources in a time of shortages, protect our nurses and doctors from unknown exposure to the disease and get patients the help they need more quickly.
Patient privacy does not need to be jeopardized in order to make this information exchange a reality. Only licensed health care providers would have access to the information for the purpose of treating patients accordingly when they come to them for care. It is my understanding that such an information exchange is authorized by federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act regulations. While leaders note that patient consent is always preferred, during these unprecedented times we must take bold action to save lives. In this case, we must forgo traditional patient consent in the interest of stopping the spread of a deadly virus.
The systems are already in place to make this database a reality. MUSC and the Carolina eHealth Alliance, the two largest health information exchanges in our state, have offered themselves as a resource in creating the system leaders say they desperately need right now. They maintain that with some capacity enhancements, they can have this information exchange up and running quickly.
Now is not the time for slow deliberation. South Carolina must take bold steps as soon as possible if we want a fighting chance against the coronavirus. When our health care leaders, the folks who deal with this virus every day, tell us that they need action taken to save lives, we should be quick to answer that call.
State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, represents District 42, which includes parts of Charleston and Dorchester counties.