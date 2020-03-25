Kiawah Island stops new short term rentals for 21 days over coronavirus fears

Kiawah Island has put a freeze on all new short-term rentals until April 15, saying that concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus required a limit on new visitors to the island.

The move does not affect people who had booked a stay in the 21-day period before the unanimous Tuesday vote by Town Council. It follows a similar move on Monday by Folly Beach, which barred rentals until April 30, but that town's measure went further, stopping all check-ins for that period, whether or not they were booked before the town's vote.

"There is so much concern in the community about ... the potential exposure that new renters coming into the island bring, what we’re trying to do is bring a cap," said Kiawah Mayor Craig Weaver.

Isle of Palms was expected to consider its own rental restrictions later Tuesday.

Folly Beach also announced it would expand the time it would screen people coming onto the island to 24 hours a day; previously, the town had only turned away non-residents during daylight hours, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. City Administrator Spencer Wetmore said council members had considered an around-the-clock approach to screening, but "the tipping point" was the fact that some property owners were trying to sneak in renters past 8 p.m.

On Kiawah, Weaver urged that only about 10 percent of the town's more than 1300 properties were currently occupied by temporary renters. Kiawah's Island Golf Resort's flagship hotel, the Sanctuary, had already decided to shutter its 225 rooms until April 6.

Beach communities like Kiawah have become a focus of public health guidance to stop the spread of COVID-19, in part because it has been challenging, in some places, to stop people from congregating closely on the sand.

The new and highly contagious type of coronavirus, which causes breathing issues, is spread by respiratory droplets. People must stay six feet apart to avoid exposure from an infected person, who may or may not have obvious symptoms. People who do develop symptoms may not show them for up to 14 days after infection.

As a result, Sullivan's Island, Folly and Isle of Palms have all already limited access by non-residents to stop the public from flooding the beaches. Kiawah, by contrast, was already a gated resort with some limitations. The popular Charleston County beach park there has already closed, but the town is still allowing contractors and the friends and family of property owners through the gates.

Kiawah Councilman Klaus Said said property owners need to take responsibility for the behavior of their guests as the pandemic unfolds, particularly if they're coming from places where there are more known cases of the virus.

"My daughter came from New York four weeks ago," he said. "If she came today, I promise you she would be in the house for two weeks, and she would go nowhere."

Check back for more on this developing story.