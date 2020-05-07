Keeping your sanity during coronavirus? Find out with our quarantine bingo.

South Carolina confirmed its first positive cases of coronavirus all the way back on March 6 — that's right, a full two months ago.
Many of us have been stuck at home for weeks now, as the state has opted to close down a multitude of bars, restaurants and public spaces in efforts to curb the virus' spread. So it's not uncommon if you're finding yourself going a bit stir crazy.
How are y'all holding up? Hopefully you haven't gone off the deep-end just yet. But I'll let these bingo squares give you a gauge of how things are going. Tick off all the things you've done since social distancing began.
(No, we don't have prizes for whoever fills out the most, except for maybe any shreds of solace you can find in collective delusion.)