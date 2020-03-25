Keep kids busy during Charleston coronavirus quarantine with these fun activities

I’m sure you’ve heard it a thousand times already, and I’ve probably said it a hundred times already, but we are all struggling to find our “new normal” through this coronavirus pandemic.

With schools, parks, movies, playgrounds and businesses shutting down, there’s nowhere to go. The kids can run around in the yard for only so long. And you know we’re going to be getting that springtime rain sooner rather than later.

So, I tasked myself with finding some family-friendly activities to be done in the comfort of your homes. Granted, these might be obvious, but perhaps a few ideas are new and refreshing.

Instead of watching “Frozen 2” nine more times, check your television guide or streaming apps for some old-school movies that everyone can enjoy together.

My first suggestion: Anything with Dick Van Dyke in it. I kid you not, I recorded “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” just the other day for this very purpose. Of course, the original “Mary Poppins” is my absolute favorite of his. Bert is the best.

The original “Parent Trap” with Hayley Mills has always been one that I loved. The Gidget movies (with Sandra Dee) made me smile, too. I wish more people were called Moondoggie. I always got a good cackle out of Don Knotts’ films, and the classic studio musicals never disappointed me either.

Whether it’s “Viva Las Vegas,” “The Black Stallion” or Christopher Reeve's “Superman,” watch some of those blast-from-the-past films with your kids and have a good laugh.

If you’re already tired of coloring book pages of Nemo and Dory on your fridge, branch out a bit with some different arts-and-crafts projects.

You can literally branch out with leaf preservation. Assuming you don’t have glycerin around the house, the wax paper method is the way to go; just remember that an iron is involved.

My mother suggested making homemade postcards to send to friends and family you can’t visit right now. Grab some construction paper and start with stickers, drawings, glue and go nuts. Just no glitter. Never put glitter in a card. That’s hateful.

My Granny had a whole bed of rocks and stones in front of her house in Florida. Every visit, I would pick a rock and color it. You can use crayons, markers or paint and make your own mini-rock garden.

Take a couple of empty tissue boxes and paint and decorate them as tissue-box monsters, with the open part as the monster’s mouth. You can then make it into a game, throwing Cheerios or cotton balls (or whatever) into the monster’s mega mouth. Attach paper or cardboard "teeth" to make the game more challenging.

Another possibility is asking your children to use their imagination and draw some things out. Suggestions I’ve seen are the ideal vacation, favorite TV or movie characters, an invented animal or designing and drawing a city — things like that. Perhaps they can draw pictures of their friends and classmates before they forget what they look like.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

There are plenty of DIY arts-and-crafts websites around, but don’t feel like you have to make a mad dash to Hobby Lobby or Michael’s websites. You’d be surprised what you’ve got around the house that will suffice.

Are you already SO over macaroni and cheese, chicken tenders and Go-Gurt? Whip up some culinary creations as a family.

One of my favorite things to help my mom with was (and still is) layering the banana pudding with all the levels of vanilla wafers. As for my niece, all she ever wanted to do was stir everything. Anything and everything. If she wasn’t stirring, she wanted to know when she could crack the eggs.

I’ve also seen where you can shape fish cakes into little fish (with green peas as their air bubbles on the plate). Instead of making large hamburgers, turkey or veggie burgers, have the kids shape them into itty-bitty burger bites (to eat on a smaller roll, as opposed to a big bun).

Create individual French bread pizzas or individual salads in a jar, even pigs in a blanket. It certainly doesn’t have to be anything fancy. Just Google around and see what options fit your family. The key is that the kids are engaged and you’re doing it all together.

If you are tired of UNO and Old Maid, here are some games you can play with a basic deck of cards.

Try 52-card pickup, another suggestion courtesy of my mother, as well as Go Fish and “building a card tower.” War was a favorite of mine as a youngster. Same goes for slapjack, although I tended to come out of it with a stinging hand. If you want to make it interesting, there is always Crazy Eights, hearts, spades and (gin) rummy. If you run out of ideas, well, poker and blackjack it is.

Of course, board games and puzzles are an obvious option.

I have always fancied board games. I kept Candy Land and Uncle Wiggly way beyond the highest age limit. Scrabble, Trivial Pursuit and Pictionary are always good because you have to put on your thinking cap. I have very fond memories of my dad teaching me how to play chess. It was one of "our things" and wonderful daddy-daughter time.

For your sanity, though, you may want to hide Boggle, Trouble and Operation, because of the noise. I love Monopoly, but I have yet to see a kid play it and not start a fight.

For those following the recommendations my mother made to me:

Hopscotch, hide-and-seek, play horseshoes and “make a U2 video.” Bless it.