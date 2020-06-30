Kansas joins list of states requiring travelers coming from SC to quarantine

Kansas is now requiring all travelers coming from South Carolina to self-quarantine for two weeks, joining three other states that adopted the rule last week because of rising coronavirus case numbers.

Gov. Laura Kelly of Kansas announced the new policy, which is in effect as of Monday, during her daily press briefing. Florida was also added to their list, which had included Arkansas, Arizona and Alabama.

Travelers coming from South Carolina have already had to follow the same guidelines in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut since last Thursday when the states' governors issued a joint travel advisory.

Another deterrent to New Yorkers considering a trip to South Carolina was put in place over the weekend when Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an order that will make residents ineligible for COVID-19 paid sick leave benefits if they voluntarily travel to high-risk states.

Until that order was signed, employers would have been required to pay for workers' post-vacation lockdown period because of an earlier executive order that mandated employees be paid if they're in a required quarantine.

The states considered high-risk, which include South Carolina, have either a positive COVID-19 test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or have a positivity rate higher than 10 percent over a seven-day rolling average.

Seven other states, including North Carolina, Alabama and Florida in the southeast, were part of the initial quarantine order. New Jersey doubled its list Tuesday morning. South Carolina remains on the roster of 16 states with self-quarantining requirements, and nearby Georgia and Tennessee were just added.

The new quarantine rules mark a pronounced shift from just a few months ago, when Gov. Henry McMaster was telling travelers coming from places then considered hot spots to self-quarantine upon arrival in South Carolina.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

At one point, hoteliers and vacation rental owners in the state were ordered to not to rent out rooms to New Yorkers.

But now, with COVID-19 cases rising sharply in the Palmetto State while once hard-hit areas are seeing cases slow, South Carolina is now among the spots some states are eyeing as a potential risk to their residents.

Meanwhile, South Carolina tourism leaders are trying to a revive a sector that's already lost billions in revenue because of the pandemic.

Recent hotel figures have shown the state may be outpacing others trying to coax back visitors, but it's unclear yet if new quarantine advisories will have an effect on bookings.

None of the states requiring travelers coming from South Carolina to self-quarantine are within its "drive market," the places within reasonable road trip distance that tourism leaders have focused on to revive the struggling visitor sector since coronavirus restrictions started to be lifted.

But three states in that target market have recently reported COVID-19 outbreaks that health officials linked to vacations to Myrtle Beach. Health departments in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia traced clusters of cases back to the popular Grand Strand destination.

In response to the reports, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Karen Riordan said in a statement last week that the focus "should not be on individual cities or states."

“It is the responsibility of every individual to take the necessary precautions when they venture out of their homes or travel, such as social distancing, wearing masks and sanitizing," she said.

North Myrtle Beach city leaders are having an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon to vote on a mask ordinance, and Myrtle Beach City Council plans to discuss proposed masking rules on Thursday.