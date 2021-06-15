Just 3 new COVID-19 cases reported in tri-county, 0 in Charleston

On June 15, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed no new COVID-19 cases in Charleston County, and only three total in the tri-county area.

Across the state, just 53 cases of the coronavirus disease were reported. No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported.

Though case counts are at a low point, the numbers have still not reached low points seen at the beginning of the pandemic. Charleston County has seen 113 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, compared to a low of 37 over a two-week span in early May 2020, according to DHEC data.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 53 confirmed, 34 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 492,985 confirmed, 102,300 probable.

Percent positive: 2.1 percent.

New deaths reported: 0 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,623 confirmed, 1,167 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 66 percent.

S.C. residents vaccinated

DHEC's vaccine dashboard shows that 46 percent of the state's residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (12), York County (10) and Spartanburg County (6) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had no new cases on June 15, while Berkeley County had two and Dorchester County had one.

Hospitalizations

Of the 164 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 15, 42 were in the ICU and 24 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

DHEC is continuing to urge eligible South Carolinians to get vaccinated. People ages 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for people 18 and older. Go to vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov to find a nearby vaccine provider.