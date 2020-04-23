Jump-starting SC's economy amid coronavirus requires restoring public trust, leaders say

COLUMBIA — A resurgence of South Carolina's economy will require ensuring the public that it's safe to go back to work, shop and dine, and that means businesses won't look the same as they did before COVID-19 caused waves of voluntary and forced closures, state leaders said Thursday.

Days after Gov. Henry McMaster allowed some South Carolina businesses to reopen, his "accelerateSC" advisory committee laid out the challenges of fully rebooting the economy.

People "aren’t going to go out and shop just because the lights are on," Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt told the group. "We’ll have to redevelop our trust with employees again. We need to make sure our workplaces are safe and businesses are safe and people feel good coming back to them.

"There will be change," he continued. "We’re looking at a new normal. We don’t know exactly what it is, and this group will help us figure it out."

The committee held its inaugural meeting in a massive room at the University of South Carolina alumni center, each of the three dozen members at a separate table, many wearing masks. The podium and microphone were sanitized between speakers.

One by one, state agency leaders rattled off the grim statistics.

The pandemic has hit the tourism industry — which accounts for $1.8 billion in state and local taxes annually — particularly hard. As of Wednesday, about half of the state's hotels were closed completely. Hotel occupancy rates are down 70 percent this month, compared to the same weeks last year. Total tourism revenue is down nearly 90 percent, said Duane Parrish, director of the state Parks Recreation and Tourism Department.

The agency is launching a regional marketing campaign May 1 titled "Dream Now, Discover Later," aimed at luring people within driving distance to come to the state once more tourist-related businesses and beaches open up.

"We just don't think people will be ready to fly in 60 days," Parrish said.

While McMaster allowed public beach accesses to reopen at noon Tuesday, he left the details to local authorities. The vast majority of them, including in Charleston County, remain either restricted or closed, Parrish said.

Defining the "new normal" for the tourism industry could include setting a limit for chairs around a hotel swimming pool and determining how many people are allowed inside the gym, he said.

While the tourism numbers are depressing, the restaurant industry specifically is even worse, said Bobby Williams Jr., CEO of Lizard's Thicket Restaurants and chairman of the S.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association.

Restaurant employees make up about 11 percent of South Carolina's total workforce but represent more than 28 percent of people newly unemployed between mid-March, when dine-in eating stopped, to mid April, according to the Department of Employment and Workforce.

"Are y’all tired of cooking at the house, eating in? … I miss my favorite restaurants," Williams said to applause.

When restaurants will be allowed to open in South Carolina is unknown.

McMaster allowed certain businesses to open after 5 p.m. Monday, such as furniture, clothing and shoe stores, if they limit the numbers of customers inside. Further rollbacks will depend on recommendations from the state's public health agency, based on COVID-19 data, and the advisory committee, he said.

Meanwhile, the restaurant association has its own task force working on how to gradually reopen restaurants, focusing on food safety, cleanliness, monitoring employees' health and how to spread out customers, Williams said.

"We are not planning to open as fast as possible but as safe as possible," he said. "Our commitment is to ensure everyone has a safe and excellent dining experience."

On Monday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp leapfrogged McMaster with an order that allows dine-in eating and reopens theaters, nail and hair salons — the very types of close-contact businesses McMaster is keeping closed.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump publicly criticized Kemp's move.

"I disagree strongly with his decision to open certain facilities which are in violation of the phase one guidelines," Trump said. "I think spas and beauty salons and tattoo parlors and barbershops in phase one — we're going to have phase two very soon — is just too soon. I think it's too soon."

McMaster opened Thursday's meeting by bragging a bit, saying Trump told him, "South Carolina is doing an excellent job."

Asked about Georgia's decision after the meeting, McMaster said "We see it a little differently here.

"We’re going to get information, advice, guidance from very talented people … to figure out how to get South Carolina back to work and strong and regain the competitive advantages we had before the virus came along, without putting people’s lives at risk."

The state's chief epidemiologist, Dr. Linda Bell, said Thursday that decisions on mass gatherings, such as concerts, events and even in-church services, should follow at least 14 days of declines in the number of COVID-19 cases, but that's not even close to happening. Instead, the data suggests South Carolina's numbers are leveling off.

"I think she's right," McMaster said after the meeting, adding that social distancing remains critical.

Dr. David Cole, the only medical doctor on the advisory committee, said social distancing and staying at home has allowed South Carolina to move forward and not "become New York City," referring to the nation's coronavirus hot spot. But the state must be careful in taking the next steps, he warned.

"We've just gotten to first base," said Cole, the president of the Medical University of South Carolina. "The curves didn't magically get better.

"If we allow a second wave to emerge from the actions of our businesses or our communities, it could cripple our efforts to move forward," he said. "If that happens, we’ll also lose further trust in our communities, which will make further future efforts even more difficult."

Even being careful, future outbreaks and COVID-19 infections will occur as the state relaxes social distancing restrictions, he said.

"We're dealing with the biology of COVID but also the psychology of COVID," Cole said, adding he sees it daily in the hospital. "There's a lack of confidence, there’s fear, and there’s concern. I don’t believe businesses can merely throw their doors open and say 'business as usual.' We have to build confidence to move forward successfully."