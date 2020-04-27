Judge rejects ex-SC professors's request for early prison release

A former Charleston Southern University business professor seeking to be released early from prison because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic will remain in custody.
U.S. District Court Judge Richard Gergel denied Al Parish's latest request to be set free in a four-page ruling Monday.
Parish, who has served almost half of his 24⅓-year sentence on mail fraud charges, had joined a flood of federal inmates seeking "compassionate release" waivers since the COVID-19 outbreak began to spread inside the U.S. prison system.
Parish based his request on a 2018 law along with numerous personal health ailments that elevate his chances of contracting the potentially fatal virus, including heart trouble, diabetes, obesity, respiratory issues and kidney disease.
Parish described his potential exposure as an imminent threat in a nine-page, hand-written earlier this month. He cited the high number of COVID-19 cases at Butner Federal Correctional Institution near Raleigh, where's he serving his sentence.
"His continued incarceration is literally putting his life at significant risk," he wrote, referring to himself.
The government filed its response Friday, saying it was opposed to Parish's early release.
Gergel agreed. He said Parish failed to meet any of the "limited conditions" courts can consider when reviewing a request for an early release from federal prison. For, instance he's not yet 65 years old and he hasn't been diagnosed with a terminal illness.
Gergel said in his ruling that he found no evidence that Parish "suffers from any conditions that substantially diminished his ablity to provide self-care in the correctional faciliy setting."
Parish, who turn 63 in August, was a well-known local economic commentator who was charged in April 2007 for engineering a $66 million investment scam that would claim nearly 600 victims. The self-proclaimed "Economan" pleaded guilty later to two counts of mail fraud.
Gergel has rejected previous requests by Parish to reduce his prison term. The 292-month sentence was imposed by Judge David Norton, one of Gergel's judicial colleagues.