Jobless claims surge continues as SC governor restarts part of the economy

More than 73,000 South Carolinians signed up for unemployment benefits last week as the pandemic stretched on and Gov. Henry McMaster began planning for how to restart parts of the state's economy.

The new ranks of sidelined workers joined the other 272,560 residents who filed claims over the previous month.

Initial unemployment claims are one of the key statistics that economists are monitoring to gauge how local economies across the country are faring amid the pandemic.

Nationwide, more than 26 million Americans have filed for jobless benefits in the past five weeks, pushing unemployment to levels last seen during the Great Depression of the 1930s.

In South Carolina, the sign-up figures suggest nearly 15 percent of the jobs that existed in the state in early March may have been temporarily wiped away by the public health crisis.

The growing economic toll is one of the primary reasons McMaster began lifting some of the public restrictions he put in place last month. Earlier this week, the he reopened public beach access points and allowed some retails stores to reopen.

Those orders allowed cashiers and other employees at jewelry shops, flea markets, clothing outlets and sporting goods stores to go back to work. But it included only a small percentage of the 341,730 people who submitted an unemployment application in the past five weeks.

The question that many economists are trying to figure out is if the current economic downturn will cause more lasting harm to businesses and the country's workforce.

One of the concerns in South Carolina is how intertwined the state's economy is with the tourism and hospitality industries, especially along the coastline.

Those sectors have been devastated by the pandemic and the public health restrictions that were put in place to curb the spread of the virus. More than 48,000 idled restaurant workers have filed for aid in recent weeks. And more than 12,000 hotel and motel workers joined them in the unemployment system.

Restaurants aren't allowed to reopen their dine-in services yet. But even when they do, there are worries about how quickly the businesses might see their profit margins return.

Many hospitality-related companies in Charleston and Myrtle Beach rely heavily on the influx of tourists every year, and it's difficult to say how quickly those visitors will return if the novel coronavirus continues to spread throughout the country.

James Black is one of the hospitality workers that was let go last month. He was furloughed from his position as a bartender at The Mills House Wyndham Grand Hotel on Meeting Street.

Black, who has worked in the industry for 16 years, expects dramatic changes in the way he and his co-workers do their jobs once they're recalled. He believes there will be more emphasis on sanitizing everything they touch. And he worries fewer people will be inclined to book a vacation in Charleston.

"My sense of things is that this is going to completely transform how we operate," he said.

For now, Black is focused on trying to replace his lost income through the state's unemployment insurance program. He filed his claim nearly a month ago. But he's yet to receive a penny.

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, which manages the unemployment system, has moved in recent weeks to expand the number of workers processing claims and handling customer service calls. The agency announced last week it was trying to increase its call center staffing to more than 500 people.

Black, 51, said his experience with the state's unemployment website and phone system has been dismal.

The website crashed on him multiple times as he tried to finalize his application. His information was rejected several times because of problems with the federal social security check. He's left his phone number for a customer service representative, but received no response.

He's unsure when he might see the money from the unemployment benefits arrive in his bank account. And he's not alone.

Of the 272,560 people who applied for unemployment benefits over the past month, 178,083 have been approved and were receiving benefits as of last week, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Black is currently living off of the $1,200 federal stimulus check he received and has received some additional support from a fund set up by Wyndham Hotels and Resorts.

The continued delay is concerning. As the end of April approaches, Black said he has utility bills, a mortgage, a car payment and child support to cover.