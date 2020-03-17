Jimmy Buffett's North Charleston concert postponed in wake of coronavirus

There's no coronavirus in paradise, but surely a cheeseburger is still waiting for us.

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band's show set for April 16 at the North Charleston Coliseum has been rescheduled for June 11 in the wake of the pandemic.

The "Margaritaville" beach crooner is rescheduling several tour dates in April and May out of "an abundance of caution," according to a press release.

"Our spring tour will now have to wait until summer to roll," Jimmy Buffett said in the same release.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

He follows it up with a little easygoing advice — boat metaphor and all — in a stressful time: "For now, it's time to stay at the dock and wait this storm out. Be safe and patient. Breathe in, breathe out, and hopefully we will all move on soon. Keep those fins up and in a safe place for now. We'll see you in a few months."

Already purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled June date.

Jimmy Buffett's "Escape to Margaritaville" touring musical is still planned to stop April 21 at the Charleston Gaillard Center.