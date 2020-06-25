James Island Recreation Complex closed after 2 employees test positive for coronavirus

Two Charleston Recreation Department employees have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the closure of the James Island Recreation Complex, officials announced Thursday night.

The employees had not been at the facility since June 19, city officials said.

"As a precaution, the (complex) has closed and will remain closed for the remainder of the week to allow for thorough disinfecting," officials said.

All summer day camps, swimming pool sessions and gymnastics lessons at the complex will be canceled through Sunday, officials said. The facility is expected to reopen on Monday.

"The affected employees have self-quarantined, and the city is in the process of conducting a thorough contact tracing effort to determine if additional employees will require testing before being allowed to return to work," officials said.

Charleston's other pools and summer day camps will not be impacted by the temporary closure, officials said. Normal operations at those facilities will continue to operate normally.

Recreation Director Laurie Yarborough said her department will continue to implement all guidelines for cleaning and disease prevention set forth by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.