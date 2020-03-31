J.C. Penney furloughs majority of workers as stores remain closed during pandemic

One of the nation's big-box retailers will furlough the majority of workers as the coronavirus pandemic drags on and its stores remain closed.

Texas-based J.C. Penney Co. announced Tuesday it "made the difficult decision to temporarily furlough the majority of store hourly associates, beginning April 2."

A small contingent will remain in the corporate workforce, but a significant number of office workers in the home base of Plano as well as those in Salt Lake City and the Soho design offices will be furloughed.

Many of the retailer's workers in supply chain and logistics centers were laid off March 20. The company did not say how many workers will be affected throughout its footprint.

J.C. Penney operates one store in the Charleston region in Northwoods Mall. It closed two weeks ago as the pandemic spread across the nation.

"These are difficult days all across the country and the globe. At J.C. Penney, we are making tough, prudent decisions to protect both the safety of our associates and the future of our company," CEO Jill Soltau said.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

"We remain optimistic about J.C. Penney’s ability to weather this pandemic," she said. "We also believe these short-term solutions will have a long-term benefit for our associates, customers and key stakeholders as we look forward to the day that we reopen our doors."

All furloughed workers currently enrolled in the company's benefits program will continue to receive full health benefits, and the retailer plans to cover 100 percent of employee-paid premiums for the duration of the furlough. Many of the workers are also eligible to receive state unemployment benefits, which were recently increased with the passage of the federal stimulus bill.

The retailer has taken several steps to improve its cash position and financial flexibility during the pandemic, including deferring capital spending, using funds available under the revolving credit facility, pausing hiring, cutting spending, reducing receipts and extending the terms for payment of goods and services. It has also suspended 2020 merit increases and is evaluating other financial options.

J.C. Penney's eCommerce distribution centers and customer care operations will remain open, fulfilling online orders and answering customer inquiries. They will continue to operate under the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, following enhanced social distancing, sanitizing and other safety measures, Soltau said.