Isle of Palms votes to remove checkpoints by Wednesday

The city of Isle of Palms will remove its checkpoints by Wednesday, increasing access to its beach and businesses.

Council members voted 6-3 to reopen the island during an emergency meeting Monday night. They plan to end the restrictions by Wednesday.

"At this point, the cons of the checkpoint outweigh the pros," Councilwoman Susan Hill Smith said in the meeting.

The island's checkpoint began in March. They had recently been amended to restrict access to residents and necessary employees between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., and by Wednesday will be removed completely, the council decided.

Several council members raised concerns that the city was not prepared to handle the crowds who would come to enjoy the increased access to the beach. Beachgoers will still be asked to "keep it moving" and only use the beach for exercise, but enforcing social distancing could be difficult, a few of the dissenting council members argued.

Some members also worried that Isle of Palms will be the only beach open, drawing bigger crowds than usual. Folly Beach voted Monday to amend its checkpoints to between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and Sullivan's Island will still restrict access between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., their town council decided Monday night.

The council originally considered limited parking on Palm Boulevard, but the plan would be too costly in terms of expense and officers necessary, council members decided. The municipal lot will be limited to half occupancy. The city will use its beach management plan for parking moving forward.

The city had faced mounting pressure to allow access to the island. Charleston County’s chairman threatened legal action Monday against Isle of Palms, claiming its City Council was acting against the governor’s orders by continuing to restrict access to the island and prohibiting short-term rentals.

In a letter to Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll, Charleston County Chairman Elliott Summey said, “If the City is unwilling to reverse course, Charleston County will be forced to take legal action against the City in an effort to lift these restrictions.”

The council members did not address his letter during Monday night's meeting, but said they would have issues further down the line if the checkpoints were not removed.