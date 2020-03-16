Isle of Palms, Sullivan's Island move to limit gatherings, close offices

With public schools closed, Sullivan's Island has closed its parks and playgrounds to limit public gatherings while neighboring Isle of Palms has cancelled recreation programs, but left playgrounds open.

"We need to manage contact with the public and try to limit the spread of germs," said Sullivan's Island Administrator Andy Benke.

Neither barrier island community has restricted the operation of private businesses including restaurants, but have shared federal recommendations to limit gatherings to no more than 50 people.

"Do we have control over that (restaurant operations)?" said Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll. "No, we really don't. It's more of a common sense thing."

Sullivan's Island has not restricted restaurant operations but has not issued any permits to allow for expanded outdoor operations Tuesday, St. Patrick's Day.

"It's just like any other Tuesday," said Benke.

Sullivan's and Isle of Palms will close their municipal buildings starting Tuesday and have cancelled public meetings and postponed municipal court hearings and trials.

Police, fire and sanitation services will operate, but some in-person services such as issuing parking permits on Isle of Palms have been suspended.

Benke said the town closed Stith Park and the Citadel Street/Poe Avenue playgrounds and tennis, basketball and pickle ball courts because they are "a perfect place for germs to be transmitted" with children home from school.

There are no beach access restrictions on either island, but municipal public restrooms have been closed.

Isle of Palms closed its Recreation Center Monday, until March 31, and cancelled the city-wide Annual Yard Sale that was scheduled March 28.

Residents are being encouraged to visit Isle of Palms website, iop.net, for updates. Sullivan's Island is also providing updates, at sullivansisland.sc.gov. Residents are urged to use non-emergency phone number for routine municipal issues, and avoid in-person visits to the police departments.

Carroll said the steps being taken are all aimed at slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, in an effort to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed.

The decision to close the city's Recreation Center was a major one, he said. All city meetings have been postponed until at least April.

"Who would have thought, three weeks ago, that we would be talking about this," Carroll said.