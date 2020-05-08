Isle of Palms decides beachgoers can now just sit there, don't have to keep moving

Another restriction on using the beach at Isle of Palms fell away Friday, with City Council deciding that it's okay to just sit and gaze at the ocean or lay on the sand, effective immediately.

Previously, beachgoers were supposed to only use the beach for exercise and had to keep moving or potentially face a fine of more than $1,000. Council members said they've received lots of calls and emails asking that the rule be repealed.

"If you’ve got four kids in the water does the mother standing there have to do jumping jacks?" said Councilman Randy Bell.

Police Chief Kevin Cornett said he didn't foresee any problems if the "keep moving" rule were repealed.

“What we’ve seen is that social distancing was taking place, whether people were walking or sitting," he said.

Isle of Palms on Wednesday became the first Charleston-area beach island to allow visitors at all hours. Others have maintained roadblocks to keep nonresidents away, typically during daytime hours, to reduce the risk of spreading the new coronavirus.

The Sullivan's Island council meets Monday and will discuss roadblocks and other restrictions in place due to end Tuesday.

Friday afternoon, no member of Isle of Palms City Council opposed the idea of scrapping the keep-moving rule. Councilwoman Susan Hill Smith recused herself, saying the rule could have an impact on her family's photography business.

“Most people are really disturbed by the part of the keep moving ordinance that they can’t go out and sit in a beach chair," said Councilman Rusty Streetman.

Beach visitors will still be limited to groups of three or fewer and subject to social distancing requirements.

With no more restrictions on access to the island, and an easing of the rules for using the beach, Isle of Palms will be seeing more visitors and — starting May 13 — they will be allowed to stay in hotels and short-term rentals for the first time since March.

A city task force that included representatives of the rental and hotel businesses concluded no restrictions were needed after the current prohibition on hotels and short-term rentals ends.

"Ultimately, the task force agreed that the existing Governor’s orders, zoning occupancy limits, market demands and local limitations on the use of the beach will have the effect of limiting occupancy within rentals for the foreseeable future," Director of Building and Planning Douglas Kerr said in a letter to City Council Thursday.

"Additionally, the task force agreed that there would be challenges to enforcing or measuring the effectiveness of such limits."

Kerr said Friday that rental managers expect occupancy rates to be no more than half of last year's levels in June.

“People being afraid to come to the beach will limit activity at the short-term rentals," he said, during a video-conference meeting of City Council.

Instead of limits, the task force made recommendations about cleaning practices and social distancing, which the council approved. Had the recommendations not been approved, short-term and hotel rentals would have been allowed starting the 13th with no guidelines.