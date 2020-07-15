You are the owner of this article.
Isle of Palms City Council to consider ban on coolers, chairs, umbrellas

Isle of Palms city leaders on Wednesday will consider banning beachgoers from bringing coolers, chairs and umbrellas to combat the spread of coronavirus. 

It is unclear when the new restrictions could begin. Mayor Jimmy Carroll said Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett will advise City Council on when the ordinance should go into effect, if it is approved.

City Council meets at 2:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the City's YouTube channel

People flocked to the beach at the Isle of Palms Wednesday, July 15, 2020, bringing coolers, chairs and umbrellas. Isle of Palms City Council is considering restricting the beachgoers from bringing coolers, umbrellas and chairs to the beach. Brad Nettles/Staff

City Council will also consider banning restaurants, bars and event venues from playing amplified music "or other crowd drawing activity" past 9 p.m. and set a 50 percent occupancy limit for those businesses, similar to a measure the city of Charleston put into place on Tuesday night. 

It was unclear if the restrictions would apply to the beach area on Isle of Palms designated as a Charleston County Park. A call to Charleston County Council Chair Elliott Summey was not immediately returned. 

People flocked to the beach at the Isle of Palms Wednesday, July 15, 2020, bringing coolers, chairs and umbrellas. Isle of Palms City Council is considering restricting the beachgoers from bringing coolers, umbrellas and chairs to the beach. Brad Nettles/Staff

The beach restrictions would leave Folly Beach as the only area people can go with coolers, chairs and umbrellas.

Though all beaches would be open to the public, Sullivan's Island has kept its "keep it moving" approach to beach access, with a ban on coolers, umbrellas and chairs. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

