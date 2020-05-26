Isle of Palms cancels July 4 fireworks out of coronavirus concerns, gives money to staff

As businesses throughout the state begin to reopen with the governor's permission, Isle of Palms cancelled its annual Fourth of July fireworks event.
The money set aside for the Independence Day celebration will instead be funneled as a bonus to city employees, city council members decided unanimously at the regular meeting Tuesday evening.
"Mayor, aye," Mayor Jimmy Carroll voted.
City police issued an average of 150 parking tickets per day during Memorial Day weekend, Police Chief Kevin Cornett said. He said social distancing wasn't perfect but went better than the previous weekend, the first since the statewide shutdown that Isle of Palms, Sullivan's Island and Folly Beach were all open.
The city also voted to approve a grant program for businesses who participate in the Medical University of South Carolina's Back to Business program, and to accept federal funding for a drone which would be used to check on social distancing at the beach.