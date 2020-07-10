You are the owner of this article.
Isle of Palms beach resort shuts down all of its restaurants in response to COVID-19 surge

Guests of Wild Dunes Resort typically have their pick of half a dozen food-and-beverage outlets when they get hungry. But now their only choice on the 1600-acre property is a food truck.

The Isle of Palms beachfront complex on Friday suspended service at all of its dining locations, citing the statewide surge in coronavirus cases. According to a spokeswoman, the resort will host one food truck each day from 3 p.m.-8 p.m.: The first week’s lineup includes Root Note, Two Fat Olives and Brunch Holiday. The Grand Pavilion Beachside Bar will continue to offer drinks.

Wild Dunes isn’t the first high-end resort to adjust its food program in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Kiawah Island Golf Resort in June shut down Jasmine Porch after multiple employees tested positive for the infectious disease.

Tourist destinations across the Lowcountry have struggled mightily to do a semblance of normal business since the start of the pandemic. The College of Charleston’s Office of Tourism Analysis estimates the local industry lost $1 billion between mid-March and mid-May.

Outside of guest properties, only a few more Charleston area restaurants this week closed in connection with the coronavirus: The number of formerly reopened dining rooms which remain dark is still hovering around 20.

Listed below are the restaurants which between July 4 and July 10 either closed or returned to service after a temporary closure. For more information on how to interpret the list, click here. Previous Friday afternoon status reports follow this week's chart.

Charleston area restaurants which closed in connection with coronavirus cases

