Isle of Palms beach resort shuts down all of its restaurants in response to COVID-19 surge

Guests of Wild Dunes Resort typically have their pick of half a dozen food-and-beverage outlets when they get hungry. But now their only choice on the 1600-acre property is a food truck.

The Isle of Palms beachfront complex on Friday suspended service at all of its dining locations, citing the statewide surge in coronavirus cases. According to a spokeswoman, the resort will host one food truck each day from 3 p.m.-8 p.m.: The first week’s lineup includes Root Note, Two Fat Olives and Brunch Holiday. The Grand Pavilion Beachside Bar will continue to offer drinks.

Wild Dunes isn’t the first high-end resort to adjust its food program in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Kiawah Island Golf Resort in June shut down Jasmine Porch after multiple employees tested positive for the infectious disease.

Tourist destinations across the Lowcountry have struggled mightily to do a semblance of normal business since the start of the pandemic. The College of Charleston’s Office of Tourism Analysis estimates the local industry lost $1 billion between mid-March and mid-May.

Outside of guest properties, only a few more Charleston area restaurants this week closed in connection with the coronavirus: The number of formerly reopened dining rooms which remain dark is still hovering around 20.

Listed below are the restaurants which between July 4 and July 10 either closed or returned to service after a temporary closure. For more information on how to interpret the list, click here. Previous Friday afternoon status reports follow this week's chart.