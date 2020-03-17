Isle of Palms and Sullivan's residents have prepared for disasters, but not for this one

Town and city halls were closed Tuesday on the East Cooper barrier islands as the Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island governments sought to limit exposure to the new coronavirus.

Residents of both islands are used to preparing for hurricanes — stocking up on supplies, being prepared to evacuate or hunker down, possibly without power or water.

"People know what to do during a hurricane but this, this is unprecedented," said Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll.

"The grocery stores — people have bought up all the cleaning products and toilet paper," he said. "People need to prepare, but they don't need to be crazy."

Employees of Isle of Palms and neighboring Sullivan's Island are mostly working remotely now. Police, fire and sanitation crews are on the job, and residents have been advised to call rather than visit if they have non-emergency issues.

"I think everyone is feeling the pressure to flatten the curve," said Chauncey Clark, a Sullivan's Island councilman.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Curve-flattening is the concept that steps must be taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 so that the numbers don't overwhelm hospitals.

Clark said people still gathered in the island's restaurant district for St. Patrick's Day parties over the weekend, but on Tuesday the island seemed quiet.

"Beach traffic has been light, but it's a Tuesday and not particularly sunny," he said.

Sullivan's Island closed the town's playgrounds and tennis, basketball and pickle ball courts Monday.

"It's deadly serious," Clark said. "Wash your hands. Don't forget."