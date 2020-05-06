IOP's first day without roadblock sees spaced-out trickle of visitors

ISLE OF PALMS — This island town became the first in the Charleston area to allow guests in at all hours on Wednesday, and during the day the beach stayed largely quiet.

Walkers hustled along the sand and families with children splashed in the water, but it was easy for beachgoers to stay more than six feet apart.

Many businesses were closed, but around a dozen people sat on the back deck of The Windjammer bar and music venue during lunch hour.

The opening makes IOP the first of the region's three beach towns to lift a traffic block stopping visitors (but allowing residents and workers) this week.

Beach towns put restrictions in place over concerns that a rush of warm-weather visitors could quickly spread the novel coronavirus to each other and island residents. Some of them briefly lifted over concerns that they broke a state emergency order, but have largely been in place since the beginning of April.

A block remains in place between the town and adjacent Sullivan's Island, where leaders on Wednesday decided to lift its 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. restrictions on Tuesday. There's no clear date for when Folly Beach might stop its 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. screening. A dispute with the county could escalate to the courts.

IOP's decision to lift its gates comes after nearby communities like Mount Pleasant grew frustrated that their residents couldn't visit during the day. Mount Pleasant Town Council held an emergency meeting last week asking their island neighbors to allow "access to public beaches and waters." Charleston County followed up with a letter from Council Chairman Elliott Summey threatening legal action against IOP.

IOP Mayor Jimmy Carroll said the county's letter arrived the same day the IOP council planned to consider reopening and had no bearing on the decision.

The town planned strict enforcement of the mandate. Officers patrolling the beach were tasked with giving out $1,087 fines to people who were not walking, swimming or otherwise in motion. Yard signs posted by beach paths urged visitors to "keep it moving."

"If they don't learn the lesson in a day or two, we can call an emergency council meeting and (go back) to where we were," Carroll said. "That's our game plan."

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

In the late morning, beach patrol officers drove back and forth along the sand, stopping occasionally to warn people who had set out chairs. One of the people they cautioned was Valanna Reed, who had set up a solitary chair by the dunes, far from other beachgoers.

Reed was staying in a condo on the island and visiting from Texas. She faces a particular risk from the coronavirus on two fronts: she's 67 and she was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. She said was nervous the night before to see a group of teenagers on the beach together.

Still, she was sympathetic.

"Poor kids, they've been so cooped up," she said.

It was unclear how many citations had been handed out. Police Chief Kevin Cornett said he was not aware of any as of 5 p.m., and that visitors had largely been mindful of the rules.

Officers did not appear in a handful of situations to tell families with small children that they needed to keep moving. Cornett said that those on patrol were urged to use "common sense," for example, not ushering people with physical impairments or small children that might be occupied with playing in the sand.

"I didn't know we weren't allowed to sit," said Casey Walker, who was on the sand with her three small children, visiting from Chester.

A group of three mothers from Mount Pleasant and their children were also clustered together on the sand near the IOP County Park. The women said their families had been seeing each other through the quarantine but said they were being careful, keeping their contact to a close circle of friends.

Asked for their names, they refused to provide them to The Post and Courier; one of the women said she didn't want to receive angry calls from friends elsewhere in the country who were taking stricter precautions to stop the spread of the virus.