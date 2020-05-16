IOP calls emergency Saturday night meeting after throngs crowd beaches, ignore social distancing

The rush of people onto the Isle of Palms was so heavy Saturday that the City Council called an hourlong emergency meeting Saturday night to discuss response measures after the mayor described beach crowding as the worst he'd ever seen.

"We're overwhelmed," Mayor Jimmy Carroll told The Post and Courier. "Our police can't keep up with it, our residents are up in arms, there's nobody social distancing."

The council didn't vote on any changes, but members agreed that ramped-up policing and more communication about roads and parking would be key in preparing for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

Traffic had been a nightmare during the day, according to Carroll, and the city was forced to reopen the parking spaces they'd closed in hopes of keeping the beaches below peak capacity.

Police Chief Kevin Cornett said his 10 officers wrote 216 parking tickets Saturday, documented seven traffic violations and arrested a drunken driver.

On Sunday, they'll have an additional officer working, as well as two Charleston County deputies to help.

Fire Chief Anne Graham said her department performed a rescue, and will be borrowing ATVs from the county rescue squad because larger vehicles can't get through the crowds.

"Coronavirus aside, (traffic) is a problem," County Chairman Elliott Summey said. "It's a problem that's not going away."

Summey wants county residents to check cameras for beach crowding and traffic before deciding to head for the water.

Local officials are joining forces for a messaging campaign to remind residents of social distancing restrictions and enforcement ahead of the holiday, Summey said.

"(We're) saying, 'guys, abuse it and you're going to lose it,'" Summey said.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

South of the Isle of Palms on another tourist draw of Folly Beach, the oceanfront was also being overrun with traffic Saturday as drivers sat bumper-to-bumper as far inland as Battery Island Drive.

While the roads were crowded, Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin said beach-goers had generally been respectful of social distancing guidelines.

Police there were busier writing tickets for the drivers who've left tires on the pavement and blocked bike lanes near the boat landing, he reported.

"We're just doing the best we can do," Goodwin said. "It's good to know what to expect for (Memorial Day) weekend."

The city, which briefly reopened earlier before a slew of visitors prompted Folly to close again a few hours after lifting restrictions, likely won't discuss another change until its June meeting, according to Goodwin.

On Sullivan's Island, Mayor Patrick O'Neill said most visitors respected the town's ban on coolers, chairs and umbrellas.

He hopes visitors planning their Memorial Day weekends take the crowding into account.

"My concern is that everybody is going to try to make up for lost time on the beach," he said. "It'll still be there later though," and that "stuck in traffic is not the way to spend the holiday."

All three beaches were open for the first time together in weeks to outsiders on a Saturday.