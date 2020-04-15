Interest rate cut dents Charleston bank's 1Q earnings

A sudden drop in interest rates triggered by the coronavirus pandemic has cut into the bottom line at a Charleston-based lender.
The Bank of South Carolina Corp. said its net income totaled about $1.52 million for the January-March period, down almost 10 percent from a year ago.
The decline was attributed to the Federal Reserve's decision to slash a key interest rate it controls to almost zero last month.
The emergecy cut was part of an effort to stimulate spending as the COVID-19 outbreak began shutting down much of the U.S. economy. The downside for financial institutions is that the new loans they make are less profitable.
“Unanticipated action by the Federal Reserve to substantially reduce interest rates has impacted our margins and thus our profits for the first quarter," Bank of South Carolina CEO Fleetwoood Hassell said in a statement.
One bright spot was the bank's mortgage business, which helped offset the overall earnings decline, he said.
"Although we are behind where we were last year at this time, we remain consistent with our 2020 profit plan to date," Hassell said.
Like most financial institutions, the Bank of South Carolina said it has been working with borrowers during the pandemic by offering additional credit, deferring payments and modifying loans.
It also said it has sent more than 300 applications to customers for federally guaranteed business loans being offered under the government's new Payroll Protection Plan.
The coronvirus fallout hasn't affected the Bank of South Carolina's quarterly cash dividend, which will be paid April 30. But a roughly 16 percent drop in its stock price this year prompted the parent company to set aside up to $1 million plan to buy back shares through next March.
"We all look forward to the end of this pandemic and a return to better times," Hassell said.
The Bank of South Carolina has five branches and oversees nearly $500 million in loans and other assets. It opened a long-planned outpost on U.S. Highway 78 in North Charleston in November, marking its first brick-and-mortar expansion in about a decade. Its other branches are in downtown Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville and West Ashley.