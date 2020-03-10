Insurance companies should make coronavirus tests free, SC lawmaker says

As coronavirus spreads in South Carolina, one Democratic state lawmaker is proposing a law that would make tests free — a measure intended to ensure people are tested for the virus rather than stay home because of the possible cost.

The bill by Sen. Darrell Jackson, D-Richland, would require all health insurers in South Carolina to waive copayments and deductibles for coronavirus tests.

That includes private insurance and the State Health Plan, which covers state government employees.

A hearing on Jackson's bill could be held as early as next week.

"I wanted us to be on the forefront of this," Jackson said. "There will come a time sooner than later when that test will be more available to people who are not symptomatic but just the reassurance to know, 'I'm OK'."

He added, "They may have kids. They may be in a house with elderly parents with immune deficiency challenges. This will allow them to go take the test without having to worry about a copay."

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's administration said Tuesday it secured promises from top insurance companies to waive out-of-pocket expenses for testing. And at least one of the state's largest private insurers already committed to covering costs.

As of Tuesday evening, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control was reporting nine positive tests for coronavirus at its labs. DHEC has the capacity to run roughly 1,000 coronavirus tests, agency director Dr. Rick Toomey said earlier this week. Agency funding has covered the tests.

But going forward, DHEC will not be the only authority running tests. Private labs like LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics also received government approval to run tests.

The Medical University of South Carolina has applied for permission from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to conduct its own tests.

Those organizations will want to bill health insurance companies and Medicare. Consumers have worried about the costs they might face if they are tested for the virus.

Medicare is already covering tests, Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said during a town hall with the AARP on Tuesday.

Major insurers' commitment to cover the bills for testing should help tamp down overall costs, Verma said. Chief executives of UnitedHealth, Anthem and Humana were present at the meeting with Trump administration officials, as was the leadership of the trade group the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

"We really don't want costs to be a barrier to getting a test," Verma said.

Companies part of the the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association — BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina is one of them — will cover tests "with no cost share to the member," the company said in a statement.

BlueCross BlueShield is the insurance company for the state health plan, which covers public employees throughout South Carolina, including teachers and local government workers.

Blue Cross also said it would waive 30-day limits on medication refills.

State insurance commissioners have also taken steps to mitigate costs. In Washington state, where the first coronavirus case was confirmed in the U.S., the insurance regulator issued an emergency order last week that requires companies to waive copays and deductibles.

The S.C. Department of Insurance has yet to take that step.

Making tests free will not address the costs of hospitalization and other screenings that could be required if a person needs to be treated.

Adam Benson contributed to this report.