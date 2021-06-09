Indian COVID-19 mutant strain not yet considered 'variant of concern' in SC, DHEC says

Variants of the coronavirus have been an ongoing concern for months, but public health leaders say they are particularly worried about the mutant strain originally found in India.

Called the "Delta variant," the strain now accounts for roughly 6 percent of the sequenced cases in the United States. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the U.S., said in a briefing June 8 "it's essentially taken over" in the United Kingdom.

"We cannot let that happen in the United States," Fauci said.

Fauci noted the COVID-19 vaccines are less effective against the Delta variant. Just one dose of the available vaccines are much less effective, studies show.

So he encouraged everyone to not only begin their vaccinations, but to be sure to take both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna shots on time.

In South Carolina, Dr. Linda Bell, the state's chief epidemiologist, said the Delta mutant strain isn't yet considered a "variant of concern." Bell said all of the variants are worrying because they spread more quickly, but the vaccines are still proving to be effective against the disease in all of its forms.

The possibility of strains resistant to the vaccines are more concerning, she said.

"The variants that concern me the most are the ones that have not yet emerged," Bell said.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is developing a new dashboard that will provide more information to the public about variants.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 162 confirmed, 76 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 492,584 confirmed, 101,990 probable.

Percent positive: 3.4 percent.

New deaths reported: 7 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,601 confirmed, 1,160 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 68 percent.

S.C. residents vaccinated

DHEC's vaccine dashboard shows that 45.7 percent of the state's residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Richland County (22), Horry County (14), Marion County (13) and Greenville County (13) saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had nine new cases on June 9, while Berkeley County had nine and Dorchester County had five.

Deaths

Of the deaths from COVID-19 confirmed June 9, one was a person age 35 to 64, and six were people age 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 200 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 9, 58 were in the ICU and 29 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Bell said an increasing number of women seem to be worried that the coronavirus vaccines could be causing infertility or threaten their pregnancies.

"That is a myth and a rumor that is being perpetuated," she said.

She encouraged women to try to get a vaccine before becoming pregnant because pregnancy puts women at higher risk for having complications with COVID-19.