Across the Charleston area, Amtrak, CARTA, taxi services continue, add to cleaning routines

As concerns of coronavirus spread across the Lowcountry, ground-travel businesses and services are upping their cleaning routines and sharing information with riders looking to postpone or cancel travel.

Local taxi businesses are increasing their cleaning, too.

The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority issued a statement this week that officials are monitoring for coronavirus updates and staying in touch with local, regional, sate and federal authorities. In that statement, CARTA officials said buses are cleaned each night.

Charleston Cab Co. owner Corey Jones said coronavirus concerns haven't affected his business. He said most of his drivers are younger and aren't worried. He hasn't purchased masks for his drivers but has reinforced good cleaning measures.

"We drive to the hospital regularly so we're always Lysoling between drives," Jones said.

Charleston Black Taxi Co. dispatcher Kerey Green said the company is taking measures to ensure cars stay clean and drivers stay healthy.

"We've been taking extra precautions, especially picking up from the airport and train station," Green said. "We have drivers wipe down after every passenger and also encouraging passengers to wipe seats and handles down before they leave the vehicle."

He said business hasn't slowed down.

Charleston Pedicab and Rickshaw owner Sean Nemitz said he's been keeping up on updates regularly and has been preparing for the last two weeks. At least once a day, all 26 of his bikes are wiped down with a bleach solution. He's getting ready to put hand sanitizer dispensers in each of the pedicabs, too.

He had originally prepared for a staff meeting on Sunday to discuss how his riders should prepare and stay healthy, but instead, he'll be sending an email out to his riders.

Most of his riders are college students, Nemitz said, and he's told them to stay home from work if they feel sick.

The Amtrak Palmetto and Silver Meteor trains that provide daily service in the Charleston area continue to operate, according to Kimberly Woods, an Amtrak spokeswoman. Amtrak will post updates on services at https://www.amtrak.com/planning-booking/policies/coronavirus.html.

Earlier this week, Amtrak suspended its high-speed Acela nonstop trains from New York City to Washington, D.C., and plans to resume the service on May 26.

Amtrak enhanced cleaning routines to several times a day and in some cases on an hourly basis, the rail service noted on its website.

Amtrak is waiving change fees for existing and new reservations made before April 30. For those looking to cancel reservations. Call 800-USA-RAIL, for more information.

Greyhound Lines Inc. has no current cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic. Greyhound is offering to change rider reservations at no charge for those wishing to postpone trips. Riders who booked an economy or economy extra ticket through May 31 are eligible for a one-time reissue to book a ride at a later date. Call 1-800-231-2222 for more information.

Greyhound is also increasing its cleaning routine, especially for frequently used areas such as bathrooms and for items like handrails, door handles and overhead bins.

Uber, on its website, said the company is working with public health authorities. Uber said it may temporarily suspend rider or driver accounts if they've been confirmed as contracting or being exposed to the coronavirus.

Drivers or delivery workers diagnosed with coronavirus and asked to self-isolate will receive financial assistance for up to 14 days while their account is on hold, the business said on its website. Some drivers in affected areas have received assistance.

Uber is partnering with disinfectant manufacturers to provide supplies for drivers, especially those in areas of greatest need. Those who use Uber Eats who may not want to come in contact with delivery drivers are asked to include a note in their order to have delivery drivers leave food at the door.

Lyft, too, is monitoring reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and has established an internal task force to keep on top of developments.

Lyft partnered with EO Products to distribute over 200,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies to drivers. Drivers will be alerted when supplies are available in their area.

Lyft, on its website, said it will provide money for drivers if they are diagnosed with coronavirus or put under quarantine.