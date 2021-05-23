In South Carolina, 40% of eligible population has received at least 1 dose of vaccine

South Carolina remains a national laggard in vaccination rates even as COVID-19 deaths mount. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 10 more deaths May 23, bringing the death toll to at least 8,428 confirmed deaths since the pandemic began.
Nationally, half of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control. In South Carolina, that number is 40 percent.
Nine states, mostly in the South, have lower rates. Vermont has the best record, with 70 percent of the population receiving at least one dose, the CDC reported.
Statewide numbers
New cases reported: 192 confirmed, 130 probable.
Total cases in S.C.: 490,380 confirmed, 100,601 probable.
Percent positive: 2.4 percent.
New deaths reported: 10 confirmed, 0 probable.
Total deaths in S.C.: 8,528 confirmed, 1,156 probable.
Percent of ICU beds filled: 68.8 percent.
How S.C. ranks
South Carolina ranks 42 in the nation in the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of May 23, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hardest-hit areas
In the total number of newly confirmed cases, York County (29), Richland County (25) and Greenville County (18) saw the highest totals.
What about tri-county?
Charleston County had six new cases on May 23, while Berkeley had seven and Dorchester five.
Deaths
Of the 10 confirmed deaths reported, three were people between 35 and 64 years old. Seven were 65 or older.
Hospitalizations
Of the 301 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 23, 89 were in the ICU and 41 were using ventilators.
What do experts say?
Despite South Carolina's lower vaccination rate, some counties have high levels of natural immunity because so many people have been infected, according to the Medical University of South Carolina's latest Epidemiology Intelligence report.
Only 27 percent of Pickens County residents have gotten a vaccine, but MUSC estimates that 45 percent of the population contracted the disease and achieved some immunity, meaning about 70 percent had some kind of natural or vaccine-related protection.
In contrast, Charleston County has reached about 67 percent immunity, thanks to higher vaccination rate of more than 40 percent.